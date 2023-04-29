IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in tonight's DC vs SRH match

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

Both teams faced each other in their previous fixtures in Hyderabad. The match went down to the wire, with Delhi snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat. It was the second league win of the season for DC, who are right at the foot of the table.

SRH, meanwhile, started their campaign well but have endured a slump. They are placed ninth in the standings with just two wins in seven fixtures.

The surface in Delhi always tends to play somewhat on the slower side. However, with short boundaries, a well-balanced encounter might be on the cards between the two departments.

On that note, let's take a shot at three batters who could score the most runs in today's match between DC and SRH.

#3 Harry Brook - SRH

Harry Brook celebrating his century vs KKR [IPLT20]

After poor start to his IPL career (scoring 29 runs in the first three games), Harry Brook came to his own when he clobbered the first century of IPL 2023. The English superstar scored 100* off 55 balls to announce his arrival in the cash-rich league.

However, since then, he has registered just 34 runs in three games and will be rearing to get another big score for SRH. If the Hyderabad batter manages to negotiate Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel's spin, he could pose a big problem for the DC unit.

#2 Mitchell Marsh - DC

Mitchell Marsh for DC in IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

Mitchell Marsh has been a shadow of himself in the tournament so far. The Australian hard-hitter has played five games for DC and mustered an appalling 31 runs, including two ducks.

Although he hasn't risen to his reputation as of yet, he will have a chance to redeem himself against his former franchise on Saturday. In the previous game against SRH, Marsh did look good and scored five boundaries en route to his 15-ball 25.

The right-hander is just one good knock away from rediscovering his form. Tonight might be a night for Marsh, given SRH don't have an in-form spinner barring Mayank Markande in their ranks. Marsh is expected to enjoy batting against the pacers and might fancy going against the Hyderabad attack.

#1 David Warner - DC

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

No surprises here, with David Warner being the prime pick to score the most number of runs in today's DC vs SRH clash. The DC skipper is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament, having scored 306 runs at an average of 43.7 so far.

The southpaw has struggled somewhat for momentum, but he has kept chipping in with valuable runs.

Moreover, Warner would be more determined to cause trouble for his previous franchise, SRH. The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been extremely fruitful for Warner over the years, where the Aussie southpaw has scored 885 runs at an average of around 33.

With already four half-centuries under his belt, another David Warner special might be on the cards for the fans.

Poll : 0 votes