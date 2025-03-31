IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of IPL 2025. The contest will be held on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I made an extra transfer to bring Noor Ahmad in for Kagiso Rabada, and the move yielded moderate dividends.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 11: Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Riyan Parag. | Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad.

Points Scored: 3415.5

I have three players in this fixture and plan to make three transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Monday, March 31.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 180.

1) Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

This clash between two of the most successful IPL teams at the Wankhede Stadium should be an exciting one, and I'm keen to load up my teams with players from this fixture, especially with both KKR and MI playing another match quite soon.

Sunil Narine should return to the KKR XI in place of Moeen Ali, and despite his indifferent batting record against MI, his high points ceiling makes him an essential pick whenever KKR plays.

Suryakumar Yadav batted beautifully against GT, and with his team needing him to step up and deliver, I expect him to rack up the runs against his former team.

Lastly, I'm bringing in Harshit Rana to add more KKR bowling cover to my team. Rana is a genuine wicket-taker, as he rightfully displayed against RR in KKR's previous outing, and given his ability to add a few runs with the bat, he offers great value at nine credits.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 12 - MI vs KKR

Players playing in Match 12: Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Booster Used: Game Changer Player

I have a fair few players to consider for captaincy in this match, and as a result, I might use my Game Changer Player Booster that allows me to select one extra player whose points will be doubled.

Hardik Pandya is a certainty for captaincy consideration because of his excellent record against KKR, and so is Sunil Narine, courtesy of his high points ceiling. SKY, Rahane, and Will Jacks (if he's in the MI XI) are candidates for the other captaincy slot.

Other Players

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

