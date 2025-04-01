IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - LSG vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Due to KKR's uncharacteristically poor batting performance on a great surface, my Game Changer Player Booster resulted in a bust.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 12: Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Game Changer Captain: Hardik Pandya| Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. | Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine.

Booster Played: Game Changer Player.

Points Scored: 3643.5

I don't have any players from this fixture and will make four transfers as a result.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Tuesday, April 1.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 176.

1) Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

4) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

I don't have a single player from teams playing in the next two fixtures (M13 - LSG vs PBKS, and M14 - RCB vs GT). While I plan to navigate M14 using the Free Hit Booster, I've elected to make four transfers for today's game.

Shreyas Iyer came into this tournament in great form and started with a terrific 97* against GT. Batting at No.3 against a weak-looking LSG bowling lineup on paper, the PBKS captain could really rack up the points.

A player who has already hurt me quite a bit this season is LSG's Nicholas Pooran. The Caribbean wicket-keeper has been a whirlwind with the bat, smashing 145 runs in two matches at a mind-boggling strike rate of 258.93! Bringing him in is a straightforward decision.

Shardul Thakur is a great IPL Fantasy pick for the rest of the season because of his role in this LSG team. He can bowl with the new ball, he can bowl at the death, and he also adds much-needed batting depth at No.7 or No.8. At 8.5 credits, Shardul is an excellent choice.

To close out the selection for today's match, I plan to bring in the risky but high-reward Glenn Maxwell. He got out to a reckless reverse sweep attempt against GT, but did well to pick up the big wicket of Shubman Gill. While his batting is always a lottery, Maxwell's off-spin could be valuable against LSG's dangerous left-handers, especially considering Chahal's sub-par record against LHBs.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - LSG vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 13 - LSG vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 13: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits).

All four players could be considered as captaincy options, with the toss and the nature of the pitch likely to have the final say. While Pooran's form would've made him a frontrunner, negative match-ups against the likes of Maxwell and Lockie Ferguson, combined with his poor record at this venue, slightly dissipate his appeal.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 15

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 15

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 15

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 16

