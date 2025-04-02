IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - RCB vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash in the 14th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 13: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. | Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell.

Points Scored: 3945.

I don't have any players from this fixture and plan to use the Free Hit Booster to keep a full XI of players for this one.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Wednesday, April 2.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - RCB vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 14 - RCB vs GT

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (RCB) (10 Credits) and Jos Buttler (GT) (10 Credits).

Batters: Rajat Patidar (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Shubman Gill (GT) (10 Credits).

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (RCB) (9 Credits) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) (8.5 Credits).

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (GT) (8.5 Credits), and Prasidh Krishna (GT) (8 Credits).

Booster Played: Free Hit.

The Free Hit Booster allows me to select a full XI of players for this match without any budgetary restrictions, though I am allowed only four overseas players on the team.

On what should be a batter-friendly wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, I'm going with six pure batting options. Phil Salt has gotten off to a terrific start at RCB, and I expect that run to continue. The GT top three look reliable and despite the RCB seamers' good record against them, they should score plenty of runs in this match.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are must-haves and are also strong captaincy options for this match. Liam Livingstone struggled with the bat against CSK, but had a good outing with the ball, and with the action shifting to Bengaluru, we could see him enjoy batting as well.

Krunal Pandya starred for RCB in their first outing against KKR, and he should be a key bowler for them in this match. Josh Hazlewood has shown that he's a bonafide wicket-taker in the IPL, and I'm quite happy to use my fourth overseas slot on the Aussie seamer.

While that robs me of the option of including either Rashid Khan or Kagiso Rabada from GT, I'm content with picking Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna instead. Both bowlers are quite familiar with the venue (Siraj through his stint with RCB and Prasidh because he's a Karnataka player), and considering that the wicket should assist the seamers, they should have a good outing.

While I'm almost certain to go through with the Free Hit Booster, there is a minute chance of rain interrupting this match. Based on the forecast closer to the match, I'll confirm the playing XI of this Booster.

Captaincy for Match 14: While I would like to keep it simple and select two batters for captaincy, opposition bowlers' good records against the likes of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Virat Kohli make it a less straightforward decision.

