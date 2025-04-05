IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - SRH vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 18: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (PBKS) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. | Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson.

I have two players from this match on my team and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 6, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 166.

1) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

I've somewhat gotten away with not having Travis Head on my team in the last couple of SRH matches. However, with the team looking to find their form again, the Aussie batter should lead their charge as they look to get back to scoring runs for fun once again in Hyderabad.

While the quality GT bowling lineup will pose some threat to him, Head has more than enough point-scoring potential to be a quality IPL Fantasy pick.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, hasn't gotten as many runs as his teammates Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in the GT top three, despite looking in good touch. Given Buttler's poor venue record and with Gill due a big score, I'm quite confident bringing him for this match, especially with the GT skipper scoring a double-hundred in the last white-ball match he played at this venue.

I might consider making one extra transfer to bring in a bowler, preferably from GT, based on the toss and the pitch report.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - SRH vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 19 - SRH vs GT

Players playing in Match 19: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

All four players could technically be considered for captaincy, although I am more likely to back the two players I'm bringing in using my transfers. Ishan Kishan is another option, although his string of single-digit scores since his hundred is pretty concerning.

Other Players

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 22

Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22

Lockie Ferguson (PBKS) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22

