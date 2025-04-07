IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - MI vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The last-minute punt to bring in Kamindu Mendis over Travis Head didn't yield any returns, but the extra transfer to get Prasidh Krishna fared pretty well.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 19: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits), and Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits).

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Kamindu Mendis.

I have two players on my team from this fixture and should make three transfers today.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 162.

1) Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

With MI's next game after this match only in M29, I'm making it a point not to bring in more than one player from their team and instead load up on RCB players who I can retain ahead of their clash vs DC in M24.

With Bumrah slated to return to the MI playing XI, Hardik might not get to bowl as many overs at the death, and as a result, I'm comfortable leaving him out and bringing Will Jacks in as my all-rounder pick. While Bumrah's return may mean that Ashwani Kumar sits out for MI, I'm unlikely to burn another transfer to replace him.

As for the other transfers, I'm playing it safe by selecting the reliable Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. Kohli has a solid record at the Wankhede Stadium, and his consistency and technical solidity should serve him well against MI's now-rejuvenated bowling lineup.

Hazlewood has started this season in terrific form, can pick up wickets with the new ball and at the death, and is an absolute wicket-bank this season.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - MI vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 20 - MI vs RCB

Players playing in Match 20: Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Suryakumar Yadav likes batting against RCB and at the Wankhede Stadium, and appears to be back to his best. He's definitely at the top of the captaincy list, alongside Virat Kohli. Jacks and Hazlewood are quality overseas options that I'll consider for vice-captaincy, depending on the pitch report and team combinations.

Other Players

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 22

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More