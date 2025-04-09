IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - GT vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
My last-minute decision to use the Overseas Stars Booster in the KKR-LSG match resulted in a few changes to my team and one extra transfer used than initially planned.
Players playing in Match 22: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits), and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits).
Captain: Noor Ahmad. | Vice-Captain: Devon Conway.
Total Points: 7749.5.
I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers in this match.
Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, April 9, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 152.
1) Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN
2) Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
3) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
It's tricky to select any batter against this fiery GT bowling lineup, but Sanju Samson seems like the right pick, given his positive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He got off to a great start against PBKS but perished trying to take on Lockie Ferguson. Given his class with the bat and his role as a wicket-keeper, he's a quality Fantasy option.
Jofra Archer is breathing fire in the last couple of matches and deservedly won the POTM award for his spell against PBKS. He could wreak havoc on this pace-friendly pitch, especially if RR is bowling 2nd.
Lastly, Jos Buttler has decent matchups against most of RR bowlers and enjoys a good record at this venue. After a rare off-day against SRH, expect the English keeper-batter to score runs for fun against his former team.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - GT vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 23: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits), and Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits).
Almost all players could be considered captaincy picks in this fixture, but it's Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler who are the leading candidates for captaincy. While Gill's return to form against SRH and his excellent record at Ahmedabad make him the No.1 choice, the threat of Jofra Archer looming is the only caveat.
I'll make the final decision based on the toss and the pitch report.
Other Players
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 27
Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 26
Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25
Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 25
Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 25
