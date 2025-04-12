IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - SRH vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It's the second match of a Saturday doubleheader, with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans facing off in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 26: Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

I have only one player from this fixture on my team and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 12, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 141.

1) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

I'm definitely less certain about who to bring in for the second game of this doubleheader than the first. SRH's woeful form is surprising to say the least, and despite PBKS' potentially leaky bowling attack and a good batting surface at Hyderabad, it's anyone's guess which batter will score the runs for them.

Similarly, from a PBKS perspective, they appear to have too many batting and bowling options, and while that's great for their chances of victory, it leaves one with very few reliable IPL Fantasy options to choose from.

Nevertheless, I'm backing Travis Head to come good for SRH tonight, despite his poor outings in both his meetings against PBKS last season. PBKS has struggled to pick up wickets in the powerplay this season, and once Head gets going, it'll be hard to stop him.

I'm also relying on the smarts and wicket-taking ability of Harshal Patel against a PBKS batting lineup that has the tendency to go too hard and lose wickets in the process.

Lastly, I might also take a gamble on the 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie all-rounder has a poor record at this venue, but he's such a wildcard player that these records may not even matter. He's likely to have an increased role with the ball on what should be a slower wicket, and is certainly capable of producing a few magical performances.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - SRH vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 27 - SRH vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 27: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits).

All four of these players could produce sizeable IPL Fantasy captaincy hauls, but the reliable and consistent Shreyas Iyer looks like the best choice. He has been castled by the opposition's new ball bowlers in Punjab's last two outings and would be keen to return to form in this match.

Travis Head is an explosive pick, but his negative matchup with Arshdeep Singh is the only factor that makes me hesitate to back him. I'll take the final call instinctively post the toss.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28

Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More