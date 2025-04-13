IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - LSG vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Faf du Plessis' injury-enforced absence led me to rejig my transfer plans for the DC-MI fixture, with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav replacing Hardik and Faf as the transfers in.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 29: Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Axar Patel.

I have three players from this match in my team and plan to make one transfer.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 14, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 134.

1) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

Ad

I'm absolutely unsure about who's going to perform in this clash. On one hand, LSG has one of the weaker bowling attacks on paper, but they seem to be holding their own quite well. At the other end, CSK's batting unit is struggling no matter wherever they play.

However, they've got quite a good bowling lineup, with bowlers who could trouble the LSG batters, so this should be an unpredictable and exciting match; it's just not great from an IPL Fantasy perspective.

Ad

Adding to the confusion is that LSG's next match is in M36 and CSK's M38, making it a bit pointless to bring in a horde of players from either team.

As a result, I'm transferring Prasidh Krishna out to bring a reliable seam-bowling option in Khaleel Ahmed. Along with Noor Ahmad, Khaleel has been one of CSK's silver linings this season, and I expect him to have a good outing on what should be a pretty-seamer friendly surface.

Ad

I am keeping myself open to the prospect of transferring Ryan Rickelton out for Mitchell Marsh, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, but that's a call I'll take after the pitch report and the toss.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - LSG vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 30 - LSG vs CSK

Players playing in Match 30: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

Nicholas Pooran and Noor Ahmad are the natural options for captaincy, but Khaleel and Digvesh have been consistent wicket-takers to enter the conversation as well. The toss and playing combinations of the team will decide my final decision.

Other Players

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31

Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31

Ad

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More