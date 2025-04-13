IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - LSG vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Faf du Plessis' injury-enforced absence led me to rejig my transfer plans for the DC-MI fixture, with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav replacing Hardik and Faf as the transfers in.
Players playing in Match 29: Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).
Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Axar Patel.
I have three players from this match in my team and plan to make one transfer.
Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 14, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 134.
1) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN
I'm absolutely unsure about who's going to perform in this clash. On one hand, LSG has one of the weaker bowling attacks on paper, but they seem to be holding their own quite well. At the other end, CSK's batting unit is struggling no matter wherever they play.
However, they've got quite a good bowling lineup, with bowlers who could trouble the LSG batters, so this should be an unpredictable and exciting match; it's just not great from an IPL Fantasy perspective.
Adding to the confusion is that LSG's next match is in M36 and CSK's M38, making it a bit pointless to bring in a horde of players from either team.
As a result, I'm transferring Prasidh Krishna out to bring a reliable seam-bowling option in Khaleel Ahmed. Along with Noor Ahmad, Khaleel has been one of CSK's silver linings this season, and I expect him to have a good outing on what should be a pretty-seamer friendly surface.
I am keeping myself open to the prospect of transferring Ryan Rickelton out for Mitchell Marsh, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, but that's a call I'll take after the pitch report and the toss.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - LSG vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 30: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).
Nicholas Pooran and Noor Ahmad are the natural options for captaincy, but Khaleel and Digvesh have been consistent wicket-takers to enter the conversation as well. The toss and playing combinations of the team will decide my final decision.
Other Players
Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31
Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31
KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32
Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33
