IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - RR vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 36th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
It's the second game of a doubleheader, with the Gujarat Titans hosting the Delhi Capitals earlier.
Players playing in Match 35: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (10 Credits), and Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits).
I have only one player from this fixture and plan to make four transfers for this match.
Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 19, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 116.
1) KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN
2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN
3) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN
4) Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN
After miserly saving up transfers the first-third of the season, I now have the luxury to exceed the usual three transfers/match threshold I set myself, and as we reach the halfway point of the season, now seems like the right time to start using these extra transfers.
I'm backing Rishabh Pant to continue his resurgence in this match against RR, a team he has a good record against. The southpaw also enjoys batting at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and given his role as a wicketkeeper, he could also score some points behind the stumps.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in fine form this season, and with a potential injury to captain Sanju Samson, he may have to do the heavy lifting at the top. Jaiswal has great match-ups against the LSG bowlers, and if he gets going, a big score is definitely on the cards for him.
Mitchell Marsh has started this season well, and he'll look to add to his four half-centuries in this match. Scoring in the powerplay is crucial at this venue, and the in-form Marsh could take on the RR new-ball bowlers to good effect.
Lastly, it's a toss-up between Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer for the final transfer. I'll make the decision based on the nature of the wicket and the toss.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - RR vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 36: Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits).
Yashasvi Jaiswal is definitely one of the frontrunners for captaincy, with Pant and Marsh also in the conversation. Hasaranga could be a differential choice for those willing to take a risk.
Other Players
Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 37
Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 37
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 37
Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39
