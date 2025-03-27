IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - CSK vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in the 8th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, March 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

It was a disastrous outing for my team in Match 7 as I missed out on hauls from Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, and Travis Head, while none of my own picks had a good game.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 7: Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Abhishek Sharma. | Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant.

I have two players from this fixture on my team and intend to make two more transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Friday, March 28.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 190.

1) Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL (10 Credits) - IN

It's hard to predict what kind of a pitch we'll get at Chepauk. Despite the general perception that it's always spin-friendly and low-scoring, they have produced wickets where the par score is around the 170-180 mark, and that definitely brings both batters and bowlers into play.

I'm recommending the following transfers in the assumption that the Chepauk wicket will be more bowler-friendly. Ravindra Jadeja has a generally good record against RCB with the ball and the bat, and his left-arm spin could trouble the RHB-dominated batting lineup of RCB.

Ad

He could also score some important runs with the bat as a finisher, like he did in the last match against MI.

Liam Livingstone is another player who I think could have a good game, more with the ball than with the bat. The English all-rounder can be a devastating batter, but his game against spin isn't the most impressive. However, he is quite a good spinner in the right conditions, and he should enjoy bowling at Chepauk.

Ad

Much like Vignesh Puthur boldly flighted the ball against CSK in their last outing, Livingstone's slower speeds and more flight on his leg-break could prove to be a wicket-taking option for RCB.

In case the wicket is more batter-friendly, I might bring Virat Kohli in place of Jadeja and consider Shivam Dube instead of Liam Livingstone.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - CSK vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 8 - CSK vs RCB

Players playing in Match 8: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL (10 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Ad

I'm never confident when it comes to making captaincy choices in games involving CSK, but if I make these set of transfers, Jadeja, with his all-round point-scoring ability, seems like the natural captaincy choice.

Khaleel and Livingstone are the options I'd consider for vice-captaincy, and the latter is certainly a more explosive pick than the former.

Other Players

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 10

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 10

Ad

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 9

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback