IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - MI vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ninth match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 29, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I made an extra transfer to bring in the returning Matheesha Pathirana into my team because of his stellar record in the IPL.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 8: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. | Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone.

I have three players from this fixture and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Friday, March 28.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 187.

1) Liam Livingstone (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

I expect this game to be quite the high-scoring one at the Wankhede Stadium, especially with neither team having quality death bowling. Jos Buttler looked solid on his GT debut last time out against PBKS, and batting at No.3 probably reduces the chances of him getting a corker from Deepak Chahar or Trent Boult.

Another player I'm backing to do good in this fixture is Suryakumar Yadav. The ace batter had a terrific IPL 2024, and was, in general, one of the most bankable Fantasy picks in T20 cricket. He played a decent hand against CSK and will aim to return to form in front of the Mumbai faithful.

If Will Jacks makes way for someone like Mujeeb ur Rahman and doesn't make it to MI's playing XI, I might make an extra transfer to remove him from the team.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - MI vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 9 - MI vs GT

Players playing in Match 9: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Shubman Gill has a surprisingly poor record at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the batter-friendly nature of the wicket, I might not take a chance on him against the quality new-ball bowling duo of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

Will Jacks is a potential captaincy choice if he's in the playing XI, especially after his pyrotechnics against GT last season. Buttler and SKY are the favorites as I'm fairly confident about them getting runs in this match.

Other Players

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 10

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 10

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

