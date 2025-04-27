IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 45 - MI vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

By Shreyas
Modified Apr 27, 2025 10:38 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
The in-form Rohit Sharma could really take the attack to the LSG bowling attack today.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will face off in the 45th match of IPL 2025. The match will be played on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.
Players playing in Match 44: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 14,344.5

I have two players from this fixture on my team and plan to make two more transfers in this fixture.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 27, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 83.

1) Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Aiden Markram is the in-form man for LSG with the bat, and he should enjoy batting on the very true batting surface at the Wankhede Stadium, which is quite conducive for strokeplay. With this being a day game, his role as a bowler could also increase against an in-form MI batting lineup, further boosting his IPL Fantasy potential.

Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind start to the season has faded a little in the last few matches, with the Caribbean batter amassing only 28 runs in his last three innings. However, this game on what should be a solid batting wicket at the Wankhede Stadium could be ideal in reviving his form.

Pooran is still the most devastating batter in the league this season, and while I've gotten away with omitting him from the team in the last couple of matches, leaving him out today isn't a risk I'd like to take.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 45 - MI vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 45 - MI vs LSG
Players playing in Match 45: Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

All four players are potential captaincy options, but I'm unlikely to take a punt on Rohit Sharma despite his good form. Aiden Markram's additional role as a bowler makes him a slightly more tempting option than the rest, although there is a doubt about how long his consistent run with the bat can last.

Other Players

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 47

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
