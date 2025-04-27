IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 45 - MI vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will face off in the 45th match of IPL 2025. The match will be played on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Players playing in Match 44: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits).
Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.
Total Points: 14,344.5
I have two players from this fixture on my team and plan to make two more transfers in this fixture.
Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 27, 3.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 83.
1) Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN
2) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
Aiden Markram is the in-form man for LSG with the bat, and he should enjoy batting on the very true batting surface at the Wankhede Stadium, which is quite conducive for strokeplay. With this being a day game, his role as a bowler could also increase against an in-form MI batting lineup, further boosting his IPL Fantasy potential.
Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind start to the season has faded a little in the last few matches, with the Caribbean batter amassing only 28 runs in his last three innings. However, this game on what should be a solid batting wicket at the Wankhede Stadium could be ideal in reviving his form.
Pooran is still the most devastating batter in the league this season, and while I've gotten away with omitting him from the team in the last couple of matches, leaving him out today isn't a risk I'd like to take.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 45 - MI vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 45: Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).
All four players are potential captaincy options, but I'm unlikely to take a punt on Rohit Sharma despite his good form. Aiden Markram's additional role as a bowler makes him a slightly more tempting option than the rest, although there is a doubt about how long his consistent run with the bat can last.
Other Players
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46
Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 47
Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48
Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48
Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51
Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51
