IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 48 - DC vs KKR| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
My decision to back Washington Sundar in yesterday's RR-GT fixture didn't work well because batters took charge of the contest, making it a tough day for the bowlers. The silver lining was that I saved the extra transfer I planned to use to bring Sai Kishore in.
Players playing in Match 47: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits).
Captain: Washington Sundar. | Vice-Captain: Sai Sudharsan.
Total Points: 15,260.5
I have five players from this fixture, but I plan to make two transfers in this match.
Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, April 29, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 75.
1) Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN
2) Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN
Saving one transfer in the previous game allows me to make one more in this fixture to better set my team up for the upcoming run-in. I'm not too keen on retaining Rohit Sharma and Zeeshan Ansari on my team anymore, and after bringing them in for the Indian Warriors Booster in M41, I'm taking them out ahead of this match.
Priyansh Arya at seven credits is one of the best value-for-money players in IPL Fantasy this season, and with PBKS taking on CSK tomorrow, he's a great replacement for Rohit Sharma.
And to replace Zeeshan Ansari, I'm bringing in Sunil Narine, who's my go-to captaincy option whenever KKR plays. The venue suits his style of bowling, and his match-up against Axar's left-arm spin as an opener could go either way. Nevertheless, his points ceiling is insanely high, making him a must-have for this match.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 48 - DC vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 48: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).
Even though I have six players in this fixture, Sunil Narine and Axar Patel are the two front-runners. Axar is possibly the best player of spin alongside Tristan Stubbs in that DC team, and given KKR's weaknesses facing spin, he could deliver with both bat and ball in this match.
Similarly, DC hasn't fared all that well against the spinners either, and that makes Sunil Narine an even better captaincy pick than usual.
Other Players
Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 50
Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 50
Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 49
Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51
