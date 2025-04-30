IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 49 - CSK vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will go head-to-head in the 49th match of IPL 2025. The contest will be played on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 48: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Axar Patel.

Total Points: 15,812.

I have only one player from this fixture and plan to make three transfers in this match.

Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, April 30, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 72.

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

This is a pretty hard game to pick a team for, as a struggling CSK side take on a PBKS side that haven't had too many consistent performers, yet find ways to win matches. Ravindra Jadeja appears to be a lock at No. 4 for CSK, and after missing out on selecting him in CSK's previous outing for Sam Curran, I'm not going to make the same mistake again.

Noor Ahmad shined against SRH despite heavy dew, and against plenty of spin-averse batters in this PBKS lineup, he should have another wicket-taking day out.

Lastly, I'm backing Arshdeep Singh to deliver the crucial breakthroughs for PBKS in this fixture. The left-arm pacer has had a decent campaign so far, and his role in the team to bowl two overs up front and two at the death makes it ideal for wicket-taking, especially against this brittle CSK batting unit.

I could be tempted to make a fourth transfer and take Harshit Rana out, but I'm unsure of who to bring in at this point. Shreyas Iyer, Sam Curran, one of the CSK youngsters, or even a Glenn Maxwell punt are my options right now, but I'll make the final decision later.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 49 - CSK vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 49 - CSK vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 49: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), and Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

While Jadeja's all-round point-scoring potential makes him one of the frontrunners for captaincy, the two bowlers are also in contention. The toss and the pitch report will have a heavy bearing on my final decision, and whether or not I choose to make the extra transfer should also make an impact on the same.

Other Players

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 50

Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 50

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 53

Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 53

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 55

