IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 51 - GT vs SRH| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of IPL 2025. The contest will be held on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 50: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Riyan Parag. | Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

Total Points: 16,651.

I have two players from this fixture on the team and plan to make three transfers today.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, May 2, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 65.

1) Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mohammad Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

This is quite a confusing game to select a team for, both in deciding which players to transfer in and which to take out.

With a rain threat looming over tomorrow's RCB-CSK clash in Bengaluru, it remains to be seen if it'd be better value to transfer Sam Curran or Noor Ahmad. For now, I'm placing my faith in the excellent sub-air drainage systems at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and retaining them.

As for the transfers in, despite the quality of the batting units of both teams, the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium tends to offer early assistance to the seamers before becoming a beautiful batting deck, especially in the second innings.

Mohammad Shami's positive record at the venue means that he comes in for Arshdeep Singh, although I might be tempted to pick Mohammed Siraj instead, depending on the toss.

Heinrich Klaasen has been super-consistent throughout the season for SRH, and he seems like the right choice to take up Ryan Rickelton's slot as the wicketkeeper on the team.

And lastly, I'm backing GT skipper Shubman Gill to continue his stellar run with the bat. While most of his success has come in the away matches, he still has a great record in Ahmedabad and will want to treat the home fans to another positive knock.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 51 - GT vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 51 - GT vs SRH

Players playing in Match 51: Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Mohammad Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits).

On what should be a good batting surface, the GT openers would make solid captaincy options, although the all-round point-scoring potential of Washington Sundar is also quite tempting. Ultimately, the toss will have a heavy bearing on both my transfers and the captaincy decision.

Other Players

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52

Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52

