IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 57 - KKR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

I chose to back Corbin Bosch over Will Jacks, and while he made a handy contribution with the bat, a concussion while batting meant that he couldn't bowl, potentially denying me some more points. Saving funds on going for Bosch over Jacks allowed me to retain Kuldeep Yadav over Faf du Plessis.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 56: Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

Total Points: 18,345.5.

I have three players on my team from this match and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 46.

1) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

This fixture is one of the less confusing ones with regards to making transfers. Sunil Narine loves facing CSK and won the POTM award in the reverse fixture after picking up a three-wicket-haul with the ball and a 44-run knock opening the batting. On what should be a bowler-friendly surface, Narine should trouble the CSK batters once more.

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja are locked in at No.3 and 4 for CSK, and have played some big knocks in their last two innings. They could register a sizeable all-round points haul in this match, especially against a very shaky-looking KKR batting lineup.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 57 - KKR vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 57 - KKR vs CSK

Players playing in Match 57: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits).

The all-rounders are certainly the frontrunners for captaincy tonight, although both Noor Ahmad and Varun Chakravarthy could match their output.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 62

Corbin Bosch (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 61

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 58

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 58

