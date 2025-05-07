IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 58 - PBKS vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 8, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

With Sam Curran not named in CSK's playing XI, I went with Andre Russell instead, even vice-captaining him, to good effect.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 57: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Andre Russell.

Total Points: 18,840.5.

I have three players from this fixture on the team and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, May 8, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 43.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits) - IN

I'm unsure of who to select for this fixture, especially with not much knowledge on how the pitch will play. It's likely to be a high-scoring surface after watching PBKS plunder the runs against LSG on Sunday, but there was some assistance for the bowlers as well, as the Punjab bowlers showed in the second innings.

DC have lost lots of wickets to spin this season, and that's why I'm tempted by the prospect of Yuzvendra Chahal in this match. Shreyas Iyer hasn't shied away from using him even in the death overs, and there's always plenty of wicket-taking potential when he bowls. However, I am open to picking Arshdeep instead depending on the pitch report.

Josh Inglis is a player I'm quite interested in selecting for this fixture. He absolutely clobbered Mayank Yadav on Sunday, and timed the ball beautifully, and while he does have a slight weakness against the spinners, I'm open to taking that risk.

Lastly, I'm quite keen to bring Axar Patel in for this match. The DC skipper will look to lead by example and bring his team out of this poor run of form. His bowling form has consistently improved, and he has been in solid form with the bat. He's likely to be one of the best captaincy options for this match.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 58 - PBKS vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 58 - PBKS vs DC

Players playing in Match 58: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), and Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits).

Axar Patel's all-round point-scoring potential makes him a good captaincy pick. The ever-reliable KL Rahul is equally good, especially with the keeper-batter due a big score. I might be tempted to punt on Josh Inglis or Yuzvendra Chahal as well, depending on the conditions and the toss.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 62

Corbin Bosch (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 61

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 60

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 60

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 60

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More