IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 63 - MI vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) meet in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

My decision to make an extra transfer and bring Akash Madhwal into the team spared my blushes after another disappointing captaincy blank.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 62: Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits), Akash Madhwal (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. | Vice-Captain: Riyan Parag.

Total Points: 20,485.5.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make four transfers tonight, weather permitting.

Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, May 21, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 33.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Akash Madhwal (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

Before going into the transfers, it's important to note that there's a very good chance this game could get curtailed or even abandoned due to persistent rain in Mumbai, and this team selection is assuming that we have at least a 14-15 overs a side contest.

Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are the best bowler and batter, respectively, for MI, and you'd expect them to step up and deliver in this crunch game against an out-of-form DC side.

Ryan Rickelton has consistently impressed throughout the season, and he'll want to do his best to get his team to the playoffs before leaving for international duty. His position in the team, both as an opener and a wicket-keeper, makes him a dependable IPL Fantasy option in terms of getting chances to score points.

Lastly, I'm selecting Axar Patel in the team, not only for his chances of performing in this match, but also to hold him for DC's final group-stage match against PBKS not far away in M66.

However, with the rain threat looming, I might opt to hold off on bringing Axar in, with the rest of the players likely to make key contributions to their team regardless of the number of overs they'll have to play.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 63 - MI vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 63 - MI vs DC

Players playing in Match 63: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

KL Rahul's record at the Wankhede and against MI is impressive, and with the DC batter returning to the top of the order once more, he's a great captaincy choice. Given the potentially rain-curtailed nature of the match, bowlers could have a higher chance of scoring points, making even Bumrah a left-field captaincy option. Rickelton and SKY's belligerent ball-striking ability make them quality choices as well

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

