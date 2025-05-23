IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 65 - RCB vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 23, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 64: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Total Points: 21,314.5.

I don't have any players from this fixture and plan to make five transfers as a result.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, May 23, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 24.

1) Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jacob Bethell (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - IN

4) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

5) Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Krunal Pandya (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

This game is an important one for RCB, with their hopes of finishing in the Top 2 receiving a major boost after GT's defeat yesterday. I expect Virat Kohli to lead their charge on what should be a tricky batting surface at the Ekana. The RCB opener could play another long innings, as the rest of the side bats around him.

Ad

Krunal Pandya is another RCB player I'm quite keen on, courtesy of his deep knowledge of the conditions at the Ekana Stadium, and his positive record at this venue.

From SRH, Eshan Malinga has been quite impressive throughout the season, and his wide array of variations combined with his slingy action makes him a leading candidate for being SRH's highest wicket-taker in this match. Abhishek Sharma has been in better form in the second half of the season than the first, and with no Josh Hazlewood for RCB, the southpaw could take the rest of the RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

Ad

I'm quite confused about who to bring in using my final transfer. With 9.5 credits to spend, there are plenty of options I could land on, but as of now, I'm tempted by the prospect of selecting Jacob Bethell. Set to slot in at No.3 for RCB, the hard-hitting English all-rounder smashed a half-century against CSK, and could go hard against the SRH spinners.

But depending on the toss and the pitch report, I could also consider the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, or another RCB bowling option.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 65 - RCB vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 65 - RCB vs SRH

Players playing in Match 65: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Krunal Pandya (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Jacob Bethell (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Ad

All five players are capable captaincy options, although Kohli's consistency throughout the season gives him an edge to be the first-choice armband pick.

Other Players

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 66

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More