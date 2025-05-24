IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 66 - PBKS vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With Jacob Bethell not a part of the RCB playing XI for M65, we opted to select Heinrich Klaasen instead.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 65: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Krunal Pandya (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Total Points: 21,712.5.

We have three players from this fixture on our team and intend to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, May 24, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 20.

1) Krunal Pandya (RCB) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN

4) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

With three DC players already on the team, we don't have enough confidence in anyone else other than perhaps Axar Patel. With there being plenty of doubt over the DC skipper's availability for this fixture, we are likely to bring in four players from the Punjab Kings.

Priyansh Arya got PBKS off to a rollicking start against DC, making a 34-ball 70, with the game getting called off right after his dismissal. With the DC bowling unit arguably weaker than it was in that fixture, the opener is a terrific option to bring in, especially at seven credits. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is also a pretty easy transfer in, with him due a big score in this clash.

With one all-rounder slot required to be filled, we are likely to bring in Marco Jansen. The all-rounder has been a pretty consistent wicket-taker throughout the season for PBKS, and could also contribute some handy points with the bat.

Lastly, we are considering getting Yuzvendra Chahal to target the DC batters' weakness against spin, with the leg-spinner due some wickets after surprisingly going wicketless in PBKS' previous outing.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 66 - PBKS vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 66 - PBKS vs DC

Players playing in Match 66: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits).

With seven options available for selection, captaincy certainly won't be easy, with the pitch report and the toss likely to narrow down the options for our team.

Other Players

Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 68

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 67

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

