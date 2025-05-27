IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 70 - LSG vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 70th and final league-stage match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. The game will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 69: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), and Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 23,303.

We don't have any players from this fixture, and with only six transfers remaining, we will use all of them in this final group-stage match.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, May 27, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

3) Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

5) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

6) Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

The wicket in Lucknow has been higher-scoring than expected this season, and this game could play along similar lines. LSG's bowling attack, especially in the powerplay, is one of the weakest in the league, and it's tempting us to double up on the RCB opening pair.

Mitchell Marsh is in terrific form this season, and with a hundred in his last outing, it's next to impossible to ignore him for this fixture. While we would be tempted to take a punt on Rishabh Pant, especially if he opens the batting, for now, we will likely play it safe by going with Nicholas Pooran.

Coming to the bowling options, we're backing the talismans of the respective teams to come good. Digvesh Rathi will return to the side from his one-match suspension, while Josh Hazlewood is expected to make his comeback to the RCB playing XI, making them both quite easy transfers in.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 70 - LSG vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 70 - LSG vs RCB

Players playing in Match 70: Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

With neither team's bowling attack looking threatening enough in front of their respective batting might, we're likely to back the batting options from both teams for captaincy in this fixture, unless the pitch report suggests otherwise.

Other Players

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 71

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 71

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 71

