IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 71: Qualifier 1 - PBKS vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

With an unlimited set of transfers ahead of the first game of the playoffs, I shall be selecting a full XI of players from this clash for my team.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, May 29, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 71 - PBKS vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 71 - PBKS vs RCB

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PBKS) (8 Credits).

Batters: Rajat Patidar (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (10 Credits), and Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (7 Credits).

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya (RCB) (8.5 Credits) and Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (9 Credits)

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

While I have omitted a couple of popular names in Phil Salt and Prabhsimran Singh from my team, I'm pretty happy with the selection I have for this fixture.

Josh Inglis looked in terrific touch against MI, and I expect him to carry that form into this match, with his familiarity taking on Josh Hazlewood likely to give him an edge in handling RCB's strike bowler.

Priyansh Arya did score a hundred at this venue earlier in the season, and given his current form, he is a hard player to ignore ahead of this match. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli pick themselves in any IPL Fantasy team, but I'm keen on taking a punt on Rajat Patidar as well.

The RCB captain hasn't delivered with the bat since his half-century against MI in the first half of the season, but after looking in good nick in his brief stay at the crease against LSG, I expect some big runs from him tonight.

Coming to the all-rounders, Marcus Stoinis appears to have regained his touch with the bat, and could also have an extended role to play as a bowler, with Marco Jansen not in the scheme of things for PBKS in the playoffs. I'm also backing Krunal Pandya to have a fruitful game, especially after his 2/25 at the same venue against PBKS in the group stage.

This wicket is unlikely to be a batting paradise, and bowlers from both teams will look to assert their dominance over the opposition batters. Josh Hazlewood and Arshdeep Singh are must-haves on what should be a pacer-friendly surface. Harpreet Brar hasn't gone wicketless in a single game this season, and the 29-year-old's impressive record against RCB makes him a quality IPL Fantasy selection for this match.

Lastly, I'm backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come good tonight after a miserable outing against LSG. However, I could be tempted to punt on Yuzvendra Chahal or even Vyshak Vijaykumar instead, depending on the toss and the pitch report.

Captaincy for Match 71: The ever-consistent Virat Kohli is definitely at the top of my captaincy list for this match, but Josh Hazlewood's return puts him in contention as well. Shreyas Iyer's form and big-match ability are at odds with his sub-par record at this venue, and it'll be tricky to determine whether I should consider him for captaincy as well.

The other players aren't ruled out of contention yet, with the toss, team combinations, and the pitch likely to make the final decision for me.

Booster Strategy

Remaining Boosters: 3 (Wild Card, Triple Captain, and Double Power)

I'll certainly use the Wild Card Booster to completely reset my team for tomorrow's Eliminator between GT and MI. I plan to use the Triple Captain on one of the players in Qualifier 2, and finally play the most powerful Double Power Booster in the Final, to hopefully attain a late rank boost.

