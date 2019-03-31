IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 11, SRH vs RCB: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 234 // 31 Mar 2019, 08:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli will once again be the key player for RCB (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 11 of Vivo IPL 2019. After a cracker of a contest on Saturday night, one will be hoping that this clash between SRH and RCB will provide something like that.

It will be two star-studded lineups taking on each other in this encounter and with David Warner and AB De Villiers in terrific form, both the teams look equally daunting though SRH are in better form.

Both the teams have issues with their bowling attack, especially the death bowling and will want to perform better in that area. With many popularly selected players in the official IPL Fantasy game to feature in this game, many points are up for grabs in this encounter.

Now, let's take a look at who the X-Factor will be for this match.

The X-Factor for today's match will be RCB captain Virat Kohli who is also the most expensive player in IPL Fantasy. Virat has looked good but hasn't got a big score yet and when the stakes are high and the situation is against them, Kohli will be fueled to deliver. The match is expected to be a high scoring one and Kohli can be among the runs this match.

A big score has been coming for the star batsman and he will rise up to the occasion against one of the best bowling attacks in the league. Kohli scored 46 last game and is very consistent when the side is chasing. Moeen Ali did a good job opening the batting hence Kohli can comfortably bat at No. 3 in order to get maximum results.

The popular player can provide the desired returns and he will be an X-Factor both with respect to the game as well as with the fantasy point of view.

The SRH batsmen like Warner, Bairstow, and Williamson will also give a lot of points.

Advertisement