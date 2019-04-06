IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 19, SRH vs MI: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Mumbai Indians will look to beat the in-form SRH (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in match 19 of IPL 2019. SRH have recovered exceptionally well from their opening loss and have decimated the opponents they have faced.

Their clinical opening combination coupled with their sharp bowling attack has hurt the opposition a lot and they will look to make it four wins out of five games when they square off against the Mumbai Indians.

MI haven't been all that bad and come off a morale-boosting win against CSK where they have found their form. Also, Jason Behrendorff, the left-arm pacer from Australia, has been brilliant with the new ball lending much-needed support to Jasprit Bumrah.

This is expected to be a very exciting game and the Hyderabad pitch is tailor-made for T20 cricket. With plenty of big sixes and wickets on offer, this is a match made for the IPL Fantasy players and let's take a look at who the X-Factor will be for this match.

Rohit Sharma will be one to watch out for against SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The match will be the one to watch out for due to the contest between two of India's most important players, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and our Fantasy X-Factor of the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit hasn't had a rollicking start to the season and will want to get back to form. Hyderabad is a good batting wicket and will suit Rohit Sharma. He has got an opportunity to make amends for his poor form and will trust his middle order to back him up and can go big today.

With his team not in the top-four, MI need a win and Rohit is expected to step up and rise to the occasion and lead his side to victory.

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya will also be great Fantasy options to consider for this match.

