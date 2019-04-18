IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB: Who will be the X-Factor in today's game?

Virat Kohli is likely to step up and deliver in this match. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens for match 35 of IPL 2019. Both these sides are in desperate need of a win, though they are in different circumstances.

KKR have collapsed rather surprisingly after a great start and are on a three-match losing streak. RCB, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the IPL points table and have virtually been knocked out of the tournament. They will be playing mainly for pride and for a few players to regain form before the World Cup.

Whenever these two sides have met, it has been a run fest and playing at the Eden Gardens, more of the same can be expected. Both sides have a lot to play for, and the rivalry has been fiercely contested with plenty of intensity seen on the field.

With plenty of big-hitters in the fray, a lot of sixes, wickets, runs and entertainment can be expected from this match. Virat Kohli will be looking to get another win under his belt, but his captaincy needs to improve if he wants to do a good job at the World Cup.

With a lot of action expected from this game, it will be an important one for IPL Fantasy players too. On that note, let's take a look at who the Fantasy X-factor will be for this match.

RCB's batting has revolved around their top-scorer AB De Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli, and the latter is the player who's the Fantasy X-Factor for the match.

RCB are under a lot of pressure, and Kohli isn't in great form with the bat. He needs to break the shackles and get some runs under his belt, and the pitch at the Eden Gardens would be an ideal platform to do that.

If Kohli can deal with the first couple of overs, he can see the entire innings through and score a lot of runs in this match. He is someone who thrives under pressure and with literally nothing to lose, he could be at his best in this match and smash the KKR bowlers all around the park.

Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal will be good fantasy options as well.

