IPL Fantasy 2019 Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 6

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 23 Apr 2019, 08:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH is the team to bank on in Round 6. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League has just 2 rounds of fixtures to go and this season's title race will be gripping to watch as the points table has gained its shape and a few teams have slowly been taken out of the equation, while few are closing in on qualification.

The IPL Fantasy League is similarly entering into Round 6 and making the right transfers ahead of this round will have a massive impact on your fantasy team. With only 5 free trades available, an adept reading of the schedule for this round will make for better transfers.

Round 6 will begin with the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11th.

Note: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will play 3 games in this round. Try to get more players from their team.

Also, the Delhi Capitals will play only one game in this round so make your transfers accordingly.

Transfer Deadline: 8:00 pm IST on April 23rd

Suggested Team for Round 5: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Imran Tahir

With many overseas players set to leave ahead of the World Cup, the right players have to be brought in so that they feature in their side's matches.

Let's take a look at the players who should be retained for Round 6.

Advertisement

KL Rahul has been a constant in the team right from the start and he's one KXIP batsman who's safe from the risk of rotation. He will look to make amends for his poor outing in the last game and when his team needs a win, he's expected to step up.

David Warner is another player who should be retained because he will leave for international duty only after this round and with Bairstow set to leave after the CSK game, the Aussie is the best option to pick from SRH. He will look to leave after making a huge impact in his final few games and taking his team through to the playoffs and with 3 games under his belt, he is a must-have for this Round.

Nitish Rana is a good bargain option from the KKR setup and is a good retention choice. He has shown his run-scoring abilities and looks in good touch. With the team seeing trouble with respect to their qualification for the playoffs, Rana can deliver with the bat and be a consistent, cut-price source of points.

Hardik Pandya has been the impact player for the Mumbai Indians and he is a solid fantasy option to choose from the team. He has played a couple of good cameos and has delivered with the ball and is an all-round source of points for the team.

Andre Russell has been the MVP so far and watching him bat has been great. His big-hitting prowess and consistent run-scoring makes him a very popular pick and a no-brainer for retention. He has forced talks of batting higher up the order and if that happens, that means more runs and more points for the fantasy team.

Shreyas Gopal will be the final retention for Round 6. The bargain player in the team, Shreyas has impressed everyone with his control and deception and has picked up a lot of wickets delivering points consistently. With a lot of confusion in RR's top order, Shreyas seems to be a safe pick from the team.

Changes:

1. Rishabh Pant (out) - Kane Williamson (in)

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (out) - Khaleel Ahmed (in)

3. Shreyas Iyer (out) - Suresh Raina (in)

4. Chris Morris (out) - Moeen Ali (in)

5. Imran Tahir (out)- Rahul Chahar (in)

The following will be the trades which should be made ahead of Round 6. Bringing the SRH players was the prime motive while axing all the Delhi Capitals players is a justified one too, with them playing just one game in this round.

Kane Williamson will be the first transfer ahead of Round 6. The Kiwi batsman hasn't stepped up since coming back to fitness and with Bairstow leaving, now is the right time for a player like him to make some runs. With low ownership, he's also a good captaincy option.

Khaleel Ahmed has brought an X-Factor to SRH's bowling and is a natural wicket-taker. He has done very well on all kinds of pitches and is a real bargain at a price of 7.5 credits and is a solid non-overseas option from the SRH camp.

Suresh Raina is another player who will be a good transfer in ahead of Round 6. After refraining from going for the CSK batsmen all season, now is the time for them to step up and delight their fans with some good performances. Raina will look to score some runs in 2 home games and being a good player of spin, he's a solid option to go for.

Moeen Ali is a utility player who is a cut-price route into the RCB side. Moeen has played a couple of fiery knocks to boost RCB's batting and with their top order failing every now and then, Moeen is sure to get batting chance. He has bowled his off-spinners quite well and will want to make an impact before he leaves for England's series against Pakistan.

Rahul Chahar will be the last transfer in this round. The young leggie has bowled brilliantly and has been backed by skipper Rohit Sharma and has picked up wickets at will. At a price of 7 credits, he's an absolute steal and a great option to have in your team.

The final team for Round 6 is:

1. KL Rahul - 10.5 Credits

2. Kane Williamson(Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

3. Suresh Raina - 9.5 Credits

4. David Warner (Overseas) - 11 Credits

5. Nitish Rana (Uncapped) - 8.5 Credits

6. Andre Russell (Overseas) - 10 Credits

7. Hardik Pandya - 10 Credits

8. Moeen Ali (Overseas) - 8 Credits

9. Khaleel Ahmed - 7.5 Credits

10. Shreyas Gopal - 7.5 Credits

11. Rahul Chahar - 7 Credits

Round 6 is a bit tricky with the captaincy choices but the SRH players should be the first choice picks. David Warner seems favorite for the armband while Andre Russell is a good option too. Kane Williamson is a good differential option while Hardik Pandya isn't a bad choice too.

Captain: David Warner/ Andre Russell

Vice Captain: Kane Williamson / Hardik Pandya

As for the Free Hit Picks, this will be the preferential order.

1) Bowling Machine - RR vs SRH

2) Super Sixes - KKR vs MI

3) Star Deputy - KKR vs RR

4) Star Skipper - SRH vs KXIP

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.