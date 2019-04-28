IPL Fantasy 2019 Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 7

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 91 // 28 Apr 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andre Russell is the go-to man in this round. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League's group stage is drawing to a close and the last round of matches, which are of optimum importance, will be great to watch. A couple of teams have already made it to the playoffs while other teams will battle it out for the remaining spots.

This also means that Round 7 of the IPL Fantasy League will be the last round in the group stage and the transfers and captaincy decisions taken ahead of this round will have a huge impact on how you fare this season.

All teams play equal number of games in this round and hence making the right transfers and captaincy choices won't be easy. With only 5 free trades available, some caution should be taken in making the transfers.

Round 7 will begin with the game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals on April 30th.

Transfer Deadline: 8:00 pm IST on April 30th

Suggested Team for Round 6: KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Suresh Raina, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar

The English players have already left on international duty and with the Australian and Proteas players set to leave this week, the right transfers have to be made so that you get the maximum value from the players we select.

Let's take a look at the players who should be retained for Round 7.

KL Rahul has been a decent fantasy option up till now and with his team's playoffs hopes on the stakes, he will be forced to perform. They have 2 home games against KKR and CSK in this round and Rahul is a solid option for this round.

Advertisement

Kane Williamson didn't play all the games in Round 6 and featured only in two and the SRH skipper still has a lot to do this season. Having missed a lot of games this season, he will be looking to cash in on opening the batting and with his team's playoffs hopes on the line, expect the skipper to fire.

Nitish Rana has been a stable fantasy option right from the start of the season and he can fire in his last 2 games against KXIP and MI in Mohali and Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya has been the most valuable player for the Mumbai Indians and in his exploits in finishing off innings and being a partnership breaker, he has delivered quite a lot of points as a fantasy option. With Mumbai flying high this season and a place in the top 2 up for grabs, he's bound to give his best and with that, comes a lot of points for his owners.

Andre Russell has been the most entertaining player to watch this season and his brilliant all-round show has made him a necessity for IPL Fantasy players. With him striking the ball so cleanly and KKR playing their next 2 games on great surfaces, expect Russell to go big.

Shreyas Gopal has been one of the best players for the Royals this season. The leg-spinner has been very consistent with the ball and has been a great fantasy option this season and after his 4 wickets in Round 6, there is no reason to drop him.

Khaleel Ahmed has become an integral part of the SRH bowling attack and his wicket-taking abilities are a clear indicator of his fantasy potential. After a decent outing in Round 6, it's only fair to retain this cut-price source of wickets.

Rahul Chahar is the final choice of retention ahead of Round 7. The young leggie is a real bargain option at a price of 7 credits and if he picks up a couple of wickets in each game, he is certainly a good option to have in the team.

Changes:

1. Suresh Raina (out) - Rishabh Pant (in)

2. David Warner (out) - AB de Villiers (in)

3. Moeen Ali (out) - DJ Bravo (in)

These will be the trades made ahead of Round 7. The last round will be one, where the teams hoping for a playoffs spot, will battle it out tooth and nail and it makes more sense to have more from those teams.

Rishabh Pant will be the first transfer that should be made ahead of Round 7. The belligerent keeper-batsman has blown hot and cold this season and with his team having qualified for the playoffs, Pant will be free to play his strokes. With CSK and RR up next, Pant can blossom.

AB de Villiers has been the best batsman for RCB this season and the Proteas player has played a lot of great knocks in the 12 games that have passed. With RCB knocked out of the tournament, the team will be playing for pride and with RR and SRH up next, De Villiers can get some runs under his belt.

DJ Bravo is a pretty cheap option for his standard and at 8.5 Credits, he's a very viable overseas option from the Chennai Super Kings. CSK will play DC and KXIP in this round and with their recent batting collapses, Bravo might be forced to bat and make some runs. He has also done a good job with the ball, bowling at the death and is a good source of points.

The final team for Round 7 is:

1. KL Rahul - 10.5 Credits

2. Rishabh Pant - 9.5 Credits

3. Kane Williamson (Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

4. AB de Villiers (Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

5. Nitish Rana (Uncapped) - 8.5 Credits

6. Andre Russell (Overseas) - 10 Credits

7. Hardik Pandya - 10 Credits

8. DJ Bravo (Overseas) - 8.5 Credits

9. Khaleel Ahmed - 7.5 Credits

10. Shreyas Gopal - 7.5 Credits

11. Rahul Chahar - 7 Credits

This week's captaincy choices are perhaps the hardest to decide because each team plays 2 games in this round and with no advantage for players from one team, there are a lot of good choices. Andre Russell seems the favourite for the captain's armband, given his terrific form while Hardik Pandya is another option. KL Rahul and AB de Villiers are good vice-captain picks.

Captain: Andre Russell/ Hardik Pandya

Vice Captain: KL Rahul/ AB de Villiers

As for the Free Hit Picks, this will be the preferential order.

1) Bowling Machine - MI vs SRH

2) Super Sixes - MI vs KKR

3) Star Deputy - KXIP vs CSK

4) Star Skipper - KXIP vs KKR

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.