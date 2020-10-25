IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 37, RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The double-headers in IPL 2020 continue on Sunday, 25th October. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the first game of the day, while Rajasthan Royals square off against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later in the day.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 36: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal (didn't play), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, and David Warner.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Credits Remaining: 2.5

Since I have just three players from this IPL 2020 Matchday, I will have to make a minimum of three transfers. However, those transfers will be made with the upcoming fixtures in mind.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 25th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers Remaining- 30

1) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Mayank Agarwal didn't feature against SRH and I suppressed my instinct to get someone else instead of him. With uncertainty over when he's going to return, I'm transferring him out.

Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Archer has been brilliant this season. He is number one on the MVP list and will look to deliver in a crunch game for his team.

2) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: With SRH playing next on Matchday 39, I'm going to release David Warner to free up an overseas slot.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- IN: The RCB skipper didn't have a lot to do in the last game, but he did play pretty well in the limited time he was at the crease. He'll look to play a big innings against an under-confident CSK team.

3) Dinesh Karthik (KKR) (9 Credits)- OUT: The move to retain Dinesh Karthik hasn't worked out. I will, therefore, take him out immediately and bring in another player.

Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- IN: De Kock has been in phenomenal form for the past few games. Most of his runs have come from playing in Abu Dhabi, a venue where runs have been hard to come by lately. That, coupled with his keeping, makes him a very sound option.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 37- RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI

Jofra Archer (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Sam Curran (Playing), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Quinton De Kock (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sam Curran, Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer, Quinton De Kock, or Jofra Archer.

There are, once again, plenty of good captaincy options in this match. Sam Curran and Virat Kohli are the two captaincy options from the first game. The second game offers more variety, with all three players good options. Quinton De Kock and Jofra Archer, especially, have the ability to score a lot of points.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 37- RCB vs CSK

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock against CSK earlier this season. With his team looking to seal an IPL 2020 playoff spot, he'll be looking to play another good innings.

Devdutt Padikkal has done pretty well for RCB in IPL 2020, both with the bat and on the field. He's nailed on to my team due to his bargain price of 6.5 Credits.

Sam Curran was the lone ranger for CSK against MI. He might get to bat higher, and along with his bowling skills, he provides a very good option.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 37- RR vs MI

Jofra Archer has been great with the ball and in the field. He has struck some lusty blows with the bat as well. He offers plenty of points potential and is the safest option in this match.

Rahul Tewatia has been the surprise package of this season. He has delivered either with the bat or with the ball in almost every game. Expect him to continue his consistent run.

Quinton De Kock picked up 36 points without facing a single delivery against CSK courtesy some catches and stumpings. He has been in great form in IPL 2020 with the bat as well and could rack up the points once more.

Other players

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 38

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 39

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 38

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 39

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 39