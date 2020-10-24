IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 36, KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

IPL 2020 will see another intriguing match on Saturday, 24th October with SRH, KKR, KXIP and DC on the same field.

The Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi in the first match of the day.

Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with SRH at the Dubai International Stadium later the same day.

Due to the toss and changed teams, I decided to bring in Ambati Rayudu (CSK) (9 Credits) instead of Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits). It turned out to be a really bad move after CSK's dramatic batting collapse.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 35: Quinton De Kock, Sam Curran, and Ambati Rayudu.

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-Captain: Quinton De Kock

Credits Remaining: 1.5

Since I already have six players from this Matchday, I'll only be making two transfers for this Matchday.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 24th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 33

1) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) (9 Credits)- OUT: First things first, Ambati Rayudu is going out of the team. Deviating from that decison is unnecessary as the intentions keep him at bay is clear.

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: The DC skipper was dismissed rather sadly in the last game. He will, however, look to score big in this game against KKR.

2) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- OUT: De Kock has done pretty well, but transferring him out, in the hopes of opening up a valuable overseas slot, would be a better option.

Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Mayank Agarwal is out to score big runs in this game. He will definitely look to deliver in this crucial match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 36- KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH

Mayank Agarwal (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, KL Rahul (Playing), Nitish Rana (Playing), Dinesh Karthik (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, David Warner (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, or David Warner.

There are plenty of captaincy options on Matchday 36, with a lot of it depending on which game IPL Fantasy players decide to focus on.

As usual, leaving the captaincy with KL Rahul, who has delivered consistently this season will be a smart decision. Plenty of good VC options are around, however, Shreyas Iyer or Kagiso Rabada better fit the bill.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 36- KKR vs DC

Dinesh Karthik failed against RCB. He will look to do better in this game against DC, especially when his team have their backs against the wall.

Nitish Rana got dismissed by the first ball of his over. With zero runs scored in the previous match against RCB, he will look forward score runs this game.

Shreyas Iyer will look to perform well for his side. He will take his chances against the KKR spinners, who haven't had the best of season.

Kagiso Rabada is undoubtedly the highest wicket-taker of this tournament. Expect him to bring trouble to the field on a pace-friendly Abu Dhabi ground.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 36- KXIP vs SRH

KL Rahul missed out in the last game. Given how consistent he has been, expect him to perform in this game.

Mayank Agarwal has had few good starts but hasn't been able to turn them into big scores. He could redeem himself in this game.

David Warner will need bring his 'A' game. With his team needing this win, they'll expect the skipper to be at his best.

T Natarajan was taken to the cleaners in the last game. However, he has bowled well in death overs and should be picking up wickets easily.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 37

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 37

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 37