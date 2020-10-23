IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 35, CSK vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of IPL 2020 on Friday, 23rd October at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 34: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, T Natarajan, and David Warner.

Captain: Ben Stokes | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits Remaining: 1

Though I have just one player from this game, I will not be making more than two transfers since I'm not very sure of which players will perform. It's also because with every extra transfer I make, the fewer players I will have for the double-header on Saturday.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 23rd October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 35

1) Ben Stokes (RR) (11 Credits)- OUT: Ben Stokes is a bit too expensive to hold on to in my team. With RR playing next only on Matchday 37, I'm opting to transfer him out.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- IN: Suryakumar Yadav hasn't got going in the last couple of games. However, a game against a struggling CSK team is ideal for him to get back to form.

2) Robin Uthappa (RR) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Robin Uthappa was unlucky to get out against SRH. However, with RR playing next only on Matchday 37, it's better to transfer him out.

Quinton de Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- IN: The MI opener has been in terrific form this season. He can really take on the CSK bowlers right from the outset, and with the small boundaries at Sharjah, he could wreak havoc.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 35- CSK vs MI

Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Quinton De Kock (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran (Playing), KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sam Curran, Suryakumar Yadav, or Quinton De Kock

Since I have just three players from this match, the captaincy choices are pretty straight-forward. Sam Curran's all-round ability makes him the standout captaincy option, although he won't have it easy opening the batting. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav are both good VC options.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 35

Sam Curran didn't get much of an opportunity to contribute with the ball in the last game. He'll look to do well in this game with both the bat and the ball, and get some IPL Fantasy points.

Quinton de Kock has batted brilliantly in the last few games. He has a very high ceiling for points as he's a wicket-keeper and gets lots of points for dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav will look to make amends for his poor performances in the last couple of games. He got off to a good start last time MI played in Sharjah, and he will back himself to get a big score.

Other IPL players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 37

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 36

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 36

Dinesh Karthik (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 36

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 36

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 36

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 37

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 36