IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 40, RR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 22, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 33: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, and Chris Morris.

Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: Chris Morris

Credits Remaining: 3

I will be retaining some KKR players in my team despite their horror show in the last match because of their fixtures. The same will apply to me transferring out players from RCB.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 22nd October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 37

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: With RCB playing next on Matchday 37, transferring Kohli out can free up funds and secure a spot on the team.

2) Ben Stokes (RR) (11 Credits)- IN: The England all-rounder seems to have secured his spot as an opener. Considering that he also bowled three overs in the last game, he has an opportunity to pick up some serious points this game.

3) Chris Morris (RCB) (9 Credits)- OUT: Morris has bowled really well this IPL season. The overseas slot will be open up by releasing him, so opting to transfer him out instead of Devdutt Padikkal is a feasible option.

4) Kane Williamson (SRH) (10 Credits)- IN: The Kiwi batsman was promoted to the top of the order in his last match. He was nursing an injury during the game, if he can get back to form, he can play the game and play it well.

Note: David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits) will be considered if Williamson isn't playing or isn't going to open (batting).

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 40- SRH vs RR

Robin Uthappa (Playing), Kane Williamson (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, or Rahul Tewatia.

Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson will be the top captaincy picks for this game. Likewise, Rahul Tewatia can serve as reliable vice-captain.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 40

Ben Stokes is a difficult option for this match. He hasn't performed that well in this IPL season, but could step up for his team during this crucial match.

Rahul Tewatia is the highest scoring IPL Fantasy player from the Royals at the moment. Expect him to continue his great run this season.

Kane Williamson has done pretty well with the limited opportunities he has been handed this season. He'll look to capitalize on the opportunity to open for SRH.

Robin Uthappa didn't fare too well against CSK. He will look to replicate his performance against RCB on a better pitch against SRH.

T Natarajan has been very consistent for SRH. He should continue with his habit of picking up key wickets, this can add to his IPL Fantasy points tally.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 37

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 36

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 36

Dinesh Karthik (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 36

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 32

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 35