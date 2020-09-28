IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 10, RCB vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians in the tenth match of IPL 2020 on Monday, September 28th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) not playing in the match, I had to bring in Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) to maintain the team balance. So the number of transfers I have remaining is 94, and not 95.

While Rahul played second fiddle to Mayank Agarwal in the last IPL match, he batted well enough to get me some good IPL Fantasy points. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler disappointed, although I'm likely to give him another chance.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 9: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Jos Buttler.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Points scored: 289

Credits remaining: 1.5

Both these teams have some really expensive IPL Fantasy players who should have a great game. Once again, getting the right players will boost your IPL Fantasy team.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 92

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12.5 Credits)- IN: With Punjab playing next on IPL Matchday 13, I'm shipping Rahul out to free up some funds. I will, however, bring him back to my team for that game.

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: AB De Villiers has been RCB's best batsman in the IPL so far, and his great record against MI makes him a no-brainer for this game.

2) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Some surprise team selections have prevented me from getting Jadeja out of my team. I'll wait and see how he performs after this one-week break before bringing him in again.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- OUT: MI's number-three batsman Suryakumar Yadav, has been one of the side's most consistent performers over the years. He has gotten some good starts this IPL season and will look to convert them into a big score.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 9- RCB vs MI:

Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Jos Buttler (Playing), Sunil Narine, AB De Villiers (Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal (Playing), Rahul Chahar (Playing), and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: AB De Villiers/ Suryakumar Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal

AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal are two very reliable picks from RCB while Suryakumar Yadav is also one to consider as a captaincy pick for this match.

Players who will feature on Matchday 10

Suryakumar Yadav is someone who I'm looking out for this IPL season. At his price and with his potential, he's a real steal.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB's best bowler this season, and he'll undoubtedly be among the wickets again.

AB De Villiers will be RCB's main man with the bat. He should be wary of Krunal Pandya, who has had his number in the past. Having said that, his recent form bodes well for those who have him in their IPL Fantasy team.

Devdutt Padikkal got off to a great start this season but fell to the pressure in the second game. He'll look to be more patient and get another big score in this game.

Rahul Chahar is one of the most important bowlers for Mumbai. He has done well so far and will look to keep up the good work.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 11

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 14

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 11

Jos Buttler (MI) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 12

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 13

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12