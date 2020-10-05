IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 18, MI vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the twentieth match of the IPL 2020 on Tuesday, 6th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 17: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and AB De Villiers.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Credits remaining: 1.5

Since I already have three players from this IPL match, I won't be making too many transfers. Players from both MI and RR have provided IPL Fantasy players with plenty of points this season. Picking the right players could once again get you a lot of IPL Fantasy points.

Let's now take a look at the best fantasy XI for IPL Matchday 18.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 6th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 1, Transfers Remaining: 73

1) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: With RCB next playing on IPL Matchday 23, ABD is too expensive to keep in my team.

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- IN: Jos Buttler has gotten a couple of starts this IPL season but hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He'll look to play a big inning this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 18 - MI vs RR

Jos Buttler (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Rahul Chahar (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Faf Du Plessis, and Sam Curran.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler/ Suryakumar Yadav/ Rahul Tewatia

Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav are the obvious captaincy picks for this IPL match. Both batsmen have gotten off to good starts, and they'll look to turn them into bigger scores. Rahul Tewatia and his all-round abilities present IPL Fantasy players with a differential option.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 18

Jos Buttler will look to lead the RR batting line-up to a big score against MI. He has a great record in the IPL and should come good in this game.

Suryakumar Yadav has played some eye-pleasing cameos at the top of the innings but he hasn't played an innings of substance yet. He'll look to take on the RR bowlers and help his side register a good total.

Rahul Tewatia has done well with both the bat and the ball this season. He will once again be used as a utility player and can get some more IPL Fantasy points.

Rahul Chahar was taken to the cleaners in Sharjah. He will, however, be a key figure in the MI bowling attack in Abu Dhabi and should pick up a wicket or two.

Other players

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 20

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 20

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 23

Sam Curran (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 19

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 19