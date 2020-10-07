IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 19, KKR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 21st match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 7th, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 18: Rahul Tewatia, Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-Captain: Rahul Tewatia

Credits Remaining: 1.5

Since I already have a couple of players from CSK, my focus will be on bringing players from KKR into my IPL Fantasy team. This is a match that can yield plenty of IPL Fantasy points if we pick the right players and make the right captaincy choices.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 7th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 71

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: Since I already have three players from my team for RR's Matchday 21 clash against DC, I'm going to remove him to free up funds and an overseas slot.

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Despite his lacklustre showing in IPL 2020, Narine has received backing from his team. Against a team that lacks really quick pacers like CSK, Narine could finally deliver as a batsman. The slow Abu Dhabi track will make skipper Dinesh Karthik turn to Narine with the ball as well.

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- OUT: With the Mumbai Indians playing next only on IPL Matchday 23, it makes sense to release Suryakumar Yadav instead of some other player.

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Nitish Rana played a good knock against the Capitals, albeit in a losing cause. He'll look to carry on his good form against CSK and help his side to a good total.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 19 - KKR vs CSK:

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Sunil Narine (Playing), Nitish Rana (Playing), Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Faf Du Plessis/ Sunil Narine/ Nitish Rana

The in-form Faf Du Plessis will be the top captaincy choice for this IPL match. He has been very consistent with the bat and is placed second in the list of highest run-getters. Sunil Narine will look to come good with both the bat and the ball, and he remains a good option. Nitish Rana is a differential captaincy pick for IPL Fantasy players to consider.

Players who will feature on Matchday 19

Sunil Narine can deliver with both the bat and the ball against CSK. His all-round sources of points make him a good captaincy choice.

Faf Du Plessis has been the main batsman for CSK in IPL 2020. He'll no doubt look to add to his run tally in this game.

Sam Curran didn't have a memorable game against Punjab. He'll, however, be backed by MS Dhoni and can return in this game.

Nitish Rana will look to carry on his good form from the previous IPL game. He will likely provide the team with a quick start in case an early wicket falls.

Other players

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 20

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 20

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 22

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 23

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday