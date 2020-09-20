IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 2, DC vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 20th September in the second match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

CSK's five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians saw my IPL Fantasy team record a decent haul of points.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 1: Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja

Captain: Krunal Pandya | Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jade

Points scored: 285

With plenty of promising players taking the field on Sunday and with a lot of points on offer, let's now take a look at the best IPL Fantasy XI for Matchday 2.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 20th September.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 1, Transfers Remaining- 109

Advertisement

Credits Remaining: 2

Krunal Pandya (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: Krunal Pandya should've done more with the bat but his wicket gave me enough points from the match. With his next fixture on Matchday 5, it makes sense to move him out.

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) (10 Credits) - IN: The in-form Glenn Maxwell makes his way into my team as my second player from Kings XI Punjab. He has turned into a proper all-rounder and could do something with the ball apart from exploding with the bat.

Other Alternatives: Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) or Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 2- DC vs KXIP:

KL Rahul (Playing), Rishabh Pant (Playing), Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and R Ashwin (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ Glenn Maxwell/ Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell are the obvious IPL Fantasy captaincy choices for this game. Maxwell, in particular, looks like a great pick considering that he loves playing in the UAE and comes off a great England series.

Players who will feature in Matchday 2

IPL Fantasy 2020: Glenn Maxwell is a great captaincy option

I'm continuing with four players for this match to observe and identify the best options from each team before increasing the number of players from one match. This move also helps me bank more transfers.

KL Rahul was the first name on my teamsheet and he will look to get off to a great start this campaign. It'll be interesting to see how being the captaincy affects his batting but he should be in your IPL Fantasy team for this match.

Rishabh Pant is the destroyer in this Delhi Capitals batting order and he should be the one taking on the spinners in the middle overs. He also got a lot of dismissals behind the stumps and should get points from that end as well.

Glenn Maxwell is the X-Factor for Punjab and has a very high ceiling for points.

Ravichandran Ashwin should have a good game with the ball on a slow Dubai surface and could pick up a couple of wickets.

Other players

Ambati Rayudu (CSK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 4

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 4

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 5

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 3

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 4

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 5

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 3