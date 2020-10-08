IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 20, SRH vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab in the twenty-first match of IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 8, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 19: Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Faf Du Plessis, and Sam Curran.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Credits Remaining: 4

IPL Fantasy players have earned a lot of points from KXIP and SRH stars. Picking and captaining the right players can get them more points in this IPL game as well.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 69

1) Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits)- OUT: Mumbai Indians will next play on IPL Matchday 23. With players from other teams playing matches much before that fixture, it makes sense to remove Rahul Chahar for this match.

Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Mayank Agarwal has been brilliant this IPL season. Against an SRH pace attack without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank can rack up the runs and IPL Fantasy points in this match.

2) Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Since I already have Faf Du Plessis from CSK, I'm opting to release Sam Curran to free up an overseas slot.

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- IN: Mohammed Shami has been Punjab's best bowler so far. With his team needing a win, he'll look to deliver his best and pick up wickets.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 20 - SRH vs KXIP:

Nitish Rana, Mayank Agarwal (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Playing), Faf Du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ Mayank Agarwal/ Manish Pandey/ Mohammed Shami

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have both been in splendid form this IPL season. They will hope to make big scores and put pressure on the slightly under-strength SRH pace attack. Manish Pandey is my captaincy option from SRH. He has gotten off to a couple of good starts so far and will look to finally convert them into a big inning.

Mohammed Shami is a decent pick if you fancy captaining a bowler.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 20

KL Rahul has been in a great form whenever he has stepped out to bat. With his side under pressure, the skipper will look to stay at the crease till the end and will hope to make another big score.

I regret not getting Mayank Agarwal into my IPL Fantasy team earlier. I'm doubling up on the KXIP opening pair with him, and he should look to make a big score after getting dismissed following a good start in the last game.

Manish Pandey is my lone pick from SRH for this IPL game. He has been in good form so far and should get some runs.

Mohammed Shami is among the best bowlers this IPL season despite his side's struggles. He'll look to get back to his best in this game.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 22

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 22

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 22

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 21

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 21

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 22