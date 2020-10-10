IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 22, KXIP vs KKR and CSK vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Matchday 22 of IPL 2020, set to take place on Saturday, 10th October, will be another double-header.

The first match of the day will see the Kings XI Punjab take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later in the day.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 21: Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sanju Samson.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Credits Remaining: 0.5

With two fixtures in one Matchday, IPL Fantasy players have to set their teams for both matches at once. Therefore, they should go with players who are guaranteed to be in the playing XI from the second match. Double-header matchday is a great opportunity to catch up in your mini-leagues, and picking the right players can help you do that.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 10th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 65

Since I already have six players for this IPL Matchday, I'm looking to make just two transfers and save up some transfers for future Matchdays.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)- OUT: With DC playing MI on IPL Matchday 23, it makes sense to release Shikhar Dhawan to get another player in.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- IN: The RCB skipper has gotten back in touch, with a couple of good knocks recently. He will be looking to lead his side to a victory over CSK after their loss to DC.

2) Sanju Samson (RR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: Samson hasn't fared well in venues outside of Sharjah this IPL season. With RR playing only on Matchday 23, I'll be removing him to get someone from Matchday 22 in my team.

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (7 Credits)- IN: Rahul Tripathi played brilliantly against CSK after getting promoted as an opener. He'll look to continue his good run against KXIP.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 22 - KXIP vs KKR and CSK vs RCB:

Rahul Tripathi (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Playing), Mayank Agarwal (Playing), Sunil Narine (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Virat Kohli (Playing), and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ Mayank Agarwal/ Virat Kohli/ Faf Du Plessis

There are plenty of good captaincy choices for this IPL Matchday because the team has players from two different games. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will look to redeem themselves after a harrowing encounter vs SRH.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly a great captaincy option from the CSK-RCB game. Faf Du Plessis has also been incredibly consistent and can be backed by IPL Fantasy players.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 22- KXIP vs KKR

KL Rahul will need to deliver for his team in this IPL game. He has been very consistent this season and should be back among the runs once again.

Mayank Agarwal was unlucky to get run-out against SRH. He will have to do well against a potent KKR bowling attack and will be keen to score some runs for his side.

Sunil Narine will assume a role of a floater in the side, and that lessens his appeal as an IPL Fantasy player. He's still a good option with the ball though and will look to choke the KXIP batsmen in the middle overs.

Rahul Tripathi has made a confident start to his KKR career. He has made full use of the powerplay and will undoubtedly look to put pressure on the KXIP bowlers.

Mohammed Shami has been expensive with the ball in the last few IPL games. He'll look to hit the right lengths once more and perform well for his team.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 22- CSK vs RCB

Virat Kohli will hope to improve his team's record against CSK. Their opponents have struggled this IPL season, and Kohli will look to add to their woes by playing a big knock.

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK's best batsman in the IPL so far. RCB has bowled well with the new ball, and Faf will undoubtedly look to counter them.

Devdutt Padikkal fell cheaply in RCB's last outing. The talented youngster will look to stay longer at the crease in this game.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 23

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 23

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 23