IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 29, RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Matchday 29 of IPL 2020 takes place on Saturday, October 17th, with this one being a double-header.

The Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in the first match of the day. The Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later in the day.

After looking at how deep MI's batting lineup is, I made a last-minute switch and made Andre Russell as my captain.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 28: Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell.

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Credits Remaining: 0

With two games in this Matchday, IPL Fantasy players should look to focus on one game and try to get more players in from that encounter. Despite the wicket slowing down, I'll be focusing more on the game in Sharjah because my team already has three players from that game.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 17th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 49

1) Andre Russell (KKR) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: Andre Russell is too expensive to retain in my team. He hasn't been at his best with the bat, and oppositions have figured out how to get him out.

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Now that he's been promoted to an opening role, Sam Curran is perhaps the best-value IPL Fantasy player. He's a proper batsman who can make use of the field restrictions and is likely to bowl his full quota of overs. He's a leading captaincy candidate for my team.

2) Kieron Pollard (MI) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: The deeper batting position of Kieron Pollard has made me transfer him out instead of Rana. Releasing him will also free up an overseas slot.

Faf du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- IN: Faf du Plessis has missed out in three consecutive matches, and he'll be looking to get a big score in this game. He is the right player to take on the spinners in the middle overs and could get a big score in this game.

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits) and Ben Stokes (RR) (11 Credits) are good alternatives to Faf du Plessis if you want more cover from the first game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 29 - RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK:

Nitish Rana, Sam Curran (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Marcus Stoinis (Playing), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, or Faf du Plessis.

With two games in this Matchday, the captaincy choices will depend on the respective teams of IPL Fantasy players. Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada are great captaincy options owing to their consistency. Sam Curran offers tremendous value and can record a huge score. Faf du Plessis is also due a big score and can get it against DC. Marcus Stoinis is another good option to consider.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 29- RR vs RCB

Virat Kohli wasn't able to find the fence that frequently in the two games he has played in Sharjah. With his team needing to bounce back from a loss, Kohli should get a big score.

Rahul Tewatia has arguably been RR's best player alongside Jofra Archer this season. He offers tremendous value at 6.5 credits and is nailed on to get points in some way or the other.

Devdutt Padikkal has got off to a couple of good starts in the last couple of games. He'll look to convert them into bigger scores in this match.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 29 - DC vs CSK

Ravindra Jadeja should play a big role for CSK in this game, both with the bat and with the ball. He won the Man of the Match award in their last game, and will look to carry on the good run.

Marcus Stoinis couldn't get going in the last game. He should assume more responsibility if Shreyas Iyer isn't playing, and could do well both with bat and ball.

Sam Curran has contributed in almost every game for CSK, either with the bat or with the ball. He should continue in his successful campaign.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up at least one wicket in every game this season. His consistency with the ball makes him a must-have.

Faf du Plessis has hit a lean patch in the last couple of games. He will try to get back to form in this game and register a big score.

Other players

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next IPL Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 30

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next IPL Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 30

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next IPL Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 30