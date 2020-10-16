IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 28, KKR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 32 of IPL 2020 on Friday, October 16, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Due to an unfortunate injury to Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits), I had to transfer him out instead of Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits). I went with Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) despite Gayle playing since KXIP were chasing.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 27: Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and AB de Villiers.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Credits Remaining: 1

Although I have just one player from this match, I'm going to stick to making just two transfers ahead of the game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 16th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 51

1) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: With the fluctuation in his batting position and Virat Kohli's form, I'm going to be transferring AB De Villiers out.

Andre Russell (KKR) (12.5 Credits)- IN: Andre Russell has assumed the duties of the death bowler for KKR and has done pretty well. I can't decide which of the other KKR players to go for but considering that Russell is due a big score, I'm going with him.

2) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: I'm retaining KL Rahul for the clash against MI. Therefore, Nicholas Pooran is the player from KXIP who has to make way for my transfers.

Kieron Pollard (MI) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Kieron Pollard has been used by MI as a bowling option, which adds to his value. His big-hitting is also likely to come to the fore against a team like KKR.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 28 - KKR vs MI:

Nitish Rana (Playing), Kieron Pollard (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Andre Russell (Playing), Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, or Nitish Rana.

Preference #1:

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard(If MI Bat first)

Captain: Kieron Pollard | Vice-Captain: Andre Russell(If KKR Bat first)

Both the Caribbean all-rounders are at their best when their respective teams are chasing. While Pollard has played some brilliant innings with the bat, Russell hasn't quite gotten into his groove. Both of them should be among the points in this match.

Preference #2:

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana(If MI Bat first)

Nitish Rana hasn't found his mojo this IPL season. That's the reason why I don't have him as my first preference in the captaincy list. He could, however, do well against his former team and is one to consider if KKR are chasing.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 28

Andre Russell has done well with the ball this IPL season but hasn't been at his best with the bat. This could be the game where he goes big and gets his team over the line.

Kieron Pollard didn't get to bat in MI's last couple of games. KKR will look to pick up early wickets, and that may force the Caribbean into action. He will look to play another big knock.

Nitish Rana hasn't gotten his IPL campaign off to a good start. He has struggled to get going and will look to do better against his former side.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 29

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 29

Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 29

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 29

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 30

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 29

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 29

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 30