IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 27, RCB vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 on Thursday, 15th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 26: Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler and Marcus Stoinis.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis | Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Credits Remaining: 0.5

Sharjah hasn't seen as many boundaries and runs as it did in the first few IPL matches. While this game is still likely to be high-scoring, teams won't find it easy to record scores above 200. Since I already have three RCB players, my focus will be on bringing KXIP players into my team.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 15th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 53

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: Though RR feature in Matchday 29, Jos Buttler is a bit too expensive to retain in my IPL Fantasy team.

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- IN: KL Rahul has been very consistent this IPL season despite his side's poor form. He is a great captaincy option for this game.

2) Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Since I already have two players from DC, I'm transferring Marcus Stoinis out for a KXIP player.

Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) (8.5 Credits)- IN: I've gone for Nicholas Pooran ahead of Mayank Agarwal due to his ability to play spinners really well. He's a great differential option who could deliver the bill in this game.

Note: I'm selecting Pooran because Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits) isn't likely to play. If he does play, I'll get Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) in.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 20 - RCB vs KXIP:

Nitish Rana, Nicholas Pooran (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), AB De Villiers (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Playing), Virat Kohli (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, or Nicholas Pooran.

Preference #1:

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: AB De Villiers(If KXIP bat first)

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli(If KXIP bat first)

Like I do in most KXIP games, I'm likely to give my captaincy to KL Rahul. Depending on the toss, I'll pick between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Preference #2:

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran(If KXIP bat first)

For those willing to take a risk, vice-captaining Nicholas Pooran could prove to be a good choice. It's better to make him vice-captain when KXIP bat first as he could do better without the pressure of chasing.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 27

Virat Kohli has been in good touch after his bad start to the IPL season. He struggled to middle the ball in RCB's last game but now that he has understood the nature of the pitch, he could get a big score.

AB De Villiers played a brilliant knock in the same venue a couple of days ago. He'll look to get another big score and exploit Punjab's death bowling frailties.

Devdutt Padikkal batted well to get RCB off to a good start against KKR. He will look to attack the KXIP bowlers right from the onset.

KL Rahul will likely adopt a slightly more attacking approach from the start. He'll look to repeat his heroics from earlier in the season against RCB.

Nicholas Pooran is a great differential IPL Fantasy option. He'll be the one to take on the spinners once he gets in.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 26

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 29

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 25

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 28