IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 26, DC vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the thirtieth match of the IPL 2020 on Wednesday, 14th October, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 25: Jonny Bairstow, Faf Du Plessis, T Natarajan and Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow | Vice-Captain: Faf Du Plessis

Credits Remaining: 1

Despite already having three players from this IPL Matchday, I'm looking to make two transfers. Now that we have several transfers to utilise, we must make use of them consistently to ensure a healthy lead over our competitors.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 14th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 57

1) Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits)- OUT: The Sunrisers will play next on IPL Matchday 30, so releasing Jonny Bairstow will free up some funds and an overseas slot.

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- IN: Jos Buttler has gotten off to a lot of good starts but barring one inning against MI, he hasn't been able to convert them into a big score. Regardless, he'll look to carry on RR's winning momentum and play a good knock. I'll consider captaining him for this IPL game.

2) Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- OUT: With CSK playing next on IPL Matchday 29, I'm transferring Faf Du Plessis out to get someone else in.

Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Marcus Stoinis adds to the list of good captaincy options for this IPL match. The Aussie all-rounder has been invaluable for DC, performing with both the bat and the ball. He's a steal at 8.5 Credits.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 26- DC vs RR

Jos Buttler (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, or Rahul Tewatia.

With all five players being good captaincy options, it is difficult to pinpoint just a single set of captaincy options. A lot of it depends on the toss because Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis are really good options if DC bat first. Shreyas Iyer has been consistent this season while Jos Buttler has a high potential for points. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia's recent performances speak for themselves.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 26

Marcus Stoinis has been very efficient with both the bat and the ball. He could contribute a lot in this match and is due some more IPL Fantasy points.

Shreyas Iyer has batted pretty well this IPL season. However, he has just one big score and will look to add to that with a good inning in this game.

Jos Buttler will need to perform well if RR want to maintain their winning streak. The keeper-batsman will keep that in mind heading into this game.

Kagiso Rabada has been almost unplayable this season. With 17 wickets in just seven games, he's the single-most reliable player in IPL Fantasy.

Rahul Tewatia has been a gem in IPL Fantasy. He has bowled really well and has been unlucky not to pick up more wickets. His contributions with the bat have been valuable both for the team and for IPL Fantasy players. He could get another big haul in this match.

Other players

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 29

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 30

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 27

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 27

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 27

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 28