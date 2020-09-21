IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 3, SRH vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 21st September, in the third match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 2: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Glenn Maxwell.

Captain: Rishabh Pant | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Points scored: 230.5

Credits remaining: 0.5

Some of the most expensive players in IPL Fantasy will feature in this game, which will no doubt see great viewership. So without further ado, let's get to the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 3.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 21st September.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 107

I've split my transfers into two for this IPL match as I have two different transfer combinations. It'll all hinge on whether or not Mohammad Nabi features for SRH.

Both transfer combinations will see Rishabh Pant (DC) (10 Credits) and Ravichandran (DC) (8.5 Credits) go out.

Transfer Combination #1 (First Preference)- Mohammad Nabi plays.

1) Mohammad Nabi (SRH) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Nabi troubled the RCB batsmen when the sides met last season. He will also shore up the side's middle-order and is a steal at 8.5 Credits.

2) Jonny Bairstow (RCB) (10.5 Credits)- IN: I'm doubling up on SRH because of the success they've had against the side in recent times. Bairstow has been in good nick for the national team and should carry on the form into the IPL.

Transfer Combination #2 (Second Preference)- Mohammad Nabi doesn't play.

1) Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits)- IN: Rashid Khan is a direct alternative to Nabi. He will look to spin a web around the RCB batsmen and provides good cover for the SRH bowling attack.

2) Chris Morris (RCB) (9 Credits)- IN: RCB's prized signing Morris is priced attractively at 9 Credits. The surface in Dubai seems to be favouring the pacers and considering that he bowls at the death, he should get a lot of wickets and some IPL Fantasy points as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 3- RCB vs SRH:

Mohammad Nabi/ Rashid Khan (Playing), Jonny Bairstow/ Chris Morris (Playing), Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey (Playing), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal (Playing), Rahul Chahar, and Rishabh Pant.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mohammad Nabi/ Jonny Bairstow/ Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, and Jonny Bairstow are the best captaincy options for this match. The two SRH picks Nabi and Bairstow are really appealing due to their recent form.

Players who will feature in Matchday 3

Manish Pandey will be a key player for SRH this IPL season

Mohammad Nabi (SRH) (8.5 Credits)/ Rashid Khan(SRH) (10 Credits)- Both Nabi and Rashid Khan are potent wicket-takers and can pile up the points on IPL Matchday 3.

Jonny Bairstow(SRH) (10.5 Credits)/ Chris Morris(RCB) (9 Credits)- Both these players will play a huge role for their sides in this game and have very high points potential.

Manish Pandey(SRH) (9 Credits)- Manish Pandey looks set to have a good season at No.3 for SRH. He's a much cheaper alternative to David Warner and his exceptional fielding could give you some points as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits)- Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best wicket-takers in the league and he'll be Kohli's trump card against SRH. Expect him to pick up a wicket or two.

Other players

Ambati Rayudu (CSK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 4

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 4

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 5

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 6

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 4

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 5

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 6