IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 4, RR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the fourth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After both RCB and SRH surprised me with their team selections, I had to make some last-minute changes that didn't fit in any of my suggested transfers. I brought in Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits) and Aaron Finch (RCB) (9 Credits) in the end.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 2: Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Aaron Finch, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Manish Pandey | Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Points scored:

Credits remaining: 0

Both these sides have some exciting IPL Fantasy options to offer, so let's take a look at the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 4.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 105

1) Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits)- OUT: RCB played Rashid out pretty comfortably, and with SRH's next match five matchdays after, I'm not tempted to hold onto him.

Deepak Chahar (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Deepak Chahar is one of the most consistent bowlers in the IPL and can be backed to pick up a wicket or two.

2) Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) (10 Credits)- OUT: I didn't remove Maxwell in the previous match because of Ashwin's injury, which needed immediate fixing. He didn't have a great game and considering his batting position and the fact that he doesn't bowl, the 10 credits are better spent elsewhere.

Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits)- IN: With no Jos Buttler in the side, Steve Smith will be the lynchpin of the RR batting line-up. He should anchor their innings on a sluggish Sharjah track.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 4- RR vs CSK:

Steve Smith (Playing), Deepak Chahar (Playing), Ambati Rayudu (Playing), Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Playing), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and KL Rahul.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Steve Smith/ Ravindra Jadeja/ Ambati Rayudu

Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja and Rayudu are great captaincy picks for this match. Jadeja is especially appealing if he bats up the order as he did against Mumbai.

Players who will feature in Matchday 4

Ambati Rayudu will look to carry on with his great form. (Image Credit: IPLT20.com)

Steve Smith is someone who I'm expecting a lot from this season. Being a captain again will no doubt enhance his game, and he should be the one to successfully negotiate CSK's strong bowling unit.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was someone who I picked as sort of an enabler but looking at Devdutt Padikkal's performance, I believe that this youngster can get some runs on his IPL debut.

Deepak Chahar's wicket-taking credentials needn't be proven, and I expect him to add to his tally of wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja is among the best IPL Fantasy options from CSK and will likely deliver both with bat and the ball.

Ambati Rayudu played a splendid knock in the opener and should be backed to carry on his fine form.

Other players

Aaron Finch (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 6

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 5

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 8

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 6

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 5

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 6