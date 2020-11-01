IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 44, CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The final double-header of IPL 2020 will take place on Sunday, 1st November. Chennai Super Kings will take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later in the day.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 43: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, and Quinton De Kock.

Captain: David Warner | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Credits Remaining: 0

With just three matchdays left for the end of the group stage, IPL Fantasy players must use up their remaining transfers as the ones that are saved up will not be carried over.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 1st November.

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 43, DC vs MI and RCB vs SRH| IPL Fantasy Tips

Transfers

Advertisement

Transfers Used: 4, Transfers Remaining: 11

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: I'm likely to bring Warner back in my team before IPL Matchday 46. He's way too expensive to retain, and that's why I'm dropping him.

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- IN: The Kings XI skipper needs to come good in this do-or-die game for his team. He has been the best batsman this season and will look to play a brilliant knock to get his team a win.

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: I will continue to eliminate the most expensive players from my team. Kohli hasn't been in great form, and that's another reason for this decision.

Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits)- IN: Gayle looked in great touch against RR. With his team's playoffs hopes on the line, expect the 'Universe Boss' to produce a match-winning performance.

3) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- OUT: I'm releasing De Kock over Manish Pandey because he's an overseas player. I'm likely to bring him back for IPL Matchday 46.

Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits)- IN: Steve Smith has looked in good touch for the last couple of games but he hasn't gotten the opportunity to bat freely. He might get it against KKR and will want to play a captain's knock.

4) T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits)- OUT: I can't afford to release any other player in my team, and that's why I'm letting Natarajan go. He has been a good IPL Fantasy option, given his low price.

Shubman Gill (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Shubman Gill has been KKR's best batsman in the IPL so far. With his team's qualification on the line, Gill will look to play a match-winning knock.

Advertisement

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 44 - CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR

Steve Smith (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran (Playing), KL Rahul (Playing), Mohammed Shami (Playing), Manish Pandey, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Shubman Gill (Playing), Chris Gayle (Playing), and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Sam Curran, Chris Gayle, or Shubman Gill.

There is a lot of decent captaincy picks for this IPL match. KL Rahul will once again be my top choice for captaincy. The in-form Chris Gayle and young Sam Curran are also good options to consider. Steve Smith and Shubman Gill are the captaincy choices from the second game.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 44- CSK vs KXIP

KL Rahul has been in brilliant form this IPL season. He will, however, be looking to score big in his side's most important game of the season.

Chris Gayle has had a positive impact on the team ever since he's been part of the playing XI. He is hungry for runs and with the form he's in, he's sort of a must-have in the team.

Sam Curran has been CSK's best player this season. He'll look to close it out with another match-winning performance.

Mohammed Shami had a hard time in the previous game. He'll hope to perform better in this crucial game for his team.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 44- KKR vs RR

Shubman Gill has been pretty good with the bat this IPL season. He'll look to deliver in this crunch game.

Advertisement

Steve Smith hasn't had such a great tournament by his standards. He has, however, had a couple of fluent cameos in the last couple of games and is set for a big score in this match.

Rahul Tewatia has been an indispensable asset for the Royals. He will look to be useful both with the bat and the ball in this game.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 45

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 45

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 45

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 46