IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 43, DC vs MI and RCB vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Saturday, 31st October, will see the penultimate double-header of IPL 2020 take place. The Delhi Capitals square off against the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in the first match of the day. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later in the day.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 42: KL Rahul, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Credits Remaining: 0

With just four Matchdays left, IPL Fantasy players need to use their remaining transfers efficiently.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 31st October.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 3, Transfers Remaining: 15

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- OUT: I'm releasing Rahul because he's among the most expensive players in my team. I'll bring him back for Matchday 44.

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits)- IN: Pandey played a good cameo against DC. He has been patchy this IPL, and he'll look to deliver big in this game.

2) Sanju Samson (RR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: I'm releasing Samson for the same reasons I'm releasing Rahul. RR also plays next on IPL 2020 Matchday 44, and that's why I'm getting rid of Samson.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Rabada went wicket-less for the first time this IPL in the previous match. He'll look to perform, both for himself and for his team.

3) Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: Archer has done really well this season. He's, however, an overseas player, therefore, I will be releasing him.

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- IN: David Warner showed signs of his vintage self in the previous game. He got off to a great start in the last game, but he wasn't able to capitalize on it. He'll look to do better this time around.

Best fantasy XI for Matchday 43, DC vs MI and RCB vs SRH

Quinton De Kock (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Sam Curran, David Warner (Playing), Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Manish Pandey (Playing), and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Quinton De Kock, Shreyas Iyer, or Kagiso Rabada.

There are plenty of good captaincy options for this Matchday, and a lot depends on which match you focus on. Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, and David Warner are the best options from the RCB-SRH game. Shreyas Iyer, Quinton De Kock, and Kagiso Rabada are good options from the first match of the day.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 43- DC vs MI

Shreyas Iyer missed out in the last game. He'll look to play a captain's knock under pressure.

Kagiso Rabada will look to make amends for his poor game against SRH. He'll look to pick up some big wickets in this game.

Quinton De Kock got out cheaply in the last game. He has been very consistent this season, and he'll look to take on the bowlers in this game.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 43- RCB vs SRH

David Warner blazed away to a half-century against DC. On a very small Sharjah ground, the SRH skipper will look to play another big knock.

Virat Kohli struggled to get going against MI. He will look to lead from the front and play a match-winning knock against SRH.

Devdutt Padikkal played a solid knock against MI and has done pretty well this season. With his team needing a win, the youngster will look to step up and deliver.

T Natarajan has been very consistent with the ball for SRH. He'll look to execute his plans perfectly on a tough ground for bowlers.

Manish Pandey adds to the list of batsmen on my team. He has looked very positive in the last couple of games, and should get another good score.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 44

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 44

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 44