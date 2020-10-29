IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 42, KXIP vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kings XI Punjab will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of the IPL 2020 on Friday, 30th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits) was dropped, I had to bring in Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) to my team.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 41: Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Nitish Rana, and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Credits Remaining: 2

With just seven games to go, it's time to make use our remaining transfers. Despite having two players already, I will be making three transfers for this Matchday.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 30th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers Remaining- 18

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: With KKR playing next on Matchday 44, I'm releasing Narine to make way for an overseas player.

Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Archer has been in great form all season. He would be keen on rattling the KXIP batting order by taking some key wickets.

2) Lockie Ferguson (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Like Du Plessis, I'm releasing Ferguson because KKR will play next, on Matchday 44, and I need an overseas slot to be free.

Sanju Samson (RR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Sanju Samson was back in form with a great half-century against MI. Having already played in Abu Dhabi for a couple of games, he will have a better understanding of the conditions.

3) Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: I opted to release Rana over Sam Curran because the latter is an all-rounder and is crucial in order to maintain a balance in the team.

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- IN: Mohammed Shami and KXIP's bowling act has been the main reason for their success this season. The ace speedster will look to lead his bowling unit for another successful game.

Note: I'm bringing Shami, assuming that Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) isn't fit. If Mayank is fit, I might bring him in.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 42 - KXIP vs RR

Quinton De Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, KL Rahul (Playing), Mohammed Shami (Playing), Virat Kohli, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Sanju Samson (Playing), Jofra Archer (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, or Mohammed Shami

KL Rahul will once again be my option as captain this match. Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, and Jofra Archer are all good Vice-Captain options, this will depend on the toss.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 42 KXIP vs RR

KL Rahul hasn't been scoring runs in the last three games. He'll want to score runs for his team.

Jofra Archer is at the top of the MVP list. He may hurt the KXIP innings if he decides to take some wickets early on and bowl well during death overs.

Sanju Samson is back in form and will want to remain consistent with his performances and take the attack to the bowlers.

Mohammed Shami has been the main wicket-taker for KXIP. With 20 wickets in 12 games, he has been really impressive this season, and would continue that streak.

Rahul Tewatia has performed has been consistent with his batting and bowling. He'll want to continue his impressive act.

Other players

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 43

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 43

Quinton de Kock (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 43

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 44