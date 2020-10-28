IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 41, CSK vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of IPL 2020 on Thursday, 29th October, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

I have once again made a last-minute change to my team by bringing in James Pattinson (MI) (8 Credits) in place of Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) due to the toss.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 40: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB De Villiers, James Pattinson, and Quinton De Kock.

Captain: Quinton De Kock | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Credits Remaining: 0

With just eight matches remaining in the tournament, the usage of the remaining transfers will be crucial for IPL Fantasy players.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 29th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 21

1) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: With RCB playing next on Matchday 43, I'm releasing ABD to free up an overseas slot.

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- IN: Faf Du Plessis went all guns blazing against RCB in the last game. The South African got out after making a start in that game, he'll look to get a bigger score against KKR.

2) James Pattinson (MI) (8 Credits)- OUT: Since I already have Quinton De Kock in my team, Pattinson is surplus to my requirements. I'm releasing him to free up an overseas slot.

Lockie Ferguson (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Lockie Ferguson has done very well in the limited number of games he has played this season. He has a lot of pace as well as a great slower delivery, and can pick up a lot of wickets in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 41 - CSK vs KKR

Quinton De Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Nitish Rana (Playing), Virat Kohli, Rahul Tewatia, KL Rahul, Lockie Ferguson (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Faf Du Plessis, Sam Curran, Nitish Rana, or Lockie Ferguson.

Faf Du Plessis and Sam Curran will be among the top captaincy options for this match. Curran has batted down the order recently but has been bowling really well. Du Plessis, meanwhile, is due a big score, and he'll look to attack the KKR bowlers right from the onset.

Lockie Ferguson is another option to consider as the vice-captain of your IPL Fantasy team. He has bowled very well and has become the strike bowler for KKR.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 41

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK's highest run-scorer this season. He will look to close this season out with a couple of big scores.

Sam Curran has been CSK's best player this season. He'll look to make another good contribution in this game.

Lockie Ferguson has been Eoin Morgan's go-to bowler when in need of a wicket. The Kiwi speedster will look to add to his tally in this game.

Nitish Rana got out for a golden duck in the previous game. He'll look to take his time and make another big score.

Other players

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 42

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 42

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 43

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 43

Quinton de Kock (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 43