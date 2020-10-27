IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 40, MI vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the 48th match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, 28th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits) was dropped rather unexpectedly. This forced me to deviate from the set of changes I had initially planned. Kane Williamson (SRH) (10 Credits) and Anrich Nortje (DC) (8.5 Credits) were the two players that I brought in with Maxwell and Narine going out.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 40: Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Credits Remaining: 1.5

Since I have two players from RCB in my team, I'll be looking to bring in some players from MI for this Matchday.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 28th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 3, Transfers Remaining: 23

1) Kane Williamson (SRH) (10 Credits) - OUT: As SRH next play only on Matchday 43 of IPL 2020, I'm releasing Williamson to free up an overseas slot.

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits) - IN: AB De Villiers has a terrific record against MI. He has been sedate in the last couple of games, but with his team looking to win this game, he'll look to play a match-winning knock.

2) Anrich Nortje (DC) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: As DC next play only on Matchday 43 of IPL 2020, I'm releasing Nortje to free up an overseas slot.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) - IN: The young leg-spinner will be MI's main weapon against Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. He'll look to make amends for the mauling he received from the RR batsmen in the previous game.

3) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm definitely going to bring Rabada back before DC's next match. However, I'm opting to release him over Shreyas Iyer since he's an overseas player.

Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- IN: De Kock missed out on scoring in the previous game. He'll look to be back among the runs and get his side back to winning ways.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 40 - MI vs RCB

Quinton De Kock (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Sam Curran, AB De Villiers (Playing), Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, KL Rahul, Rahul Chahar (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Quinton De Kock, or AB De Villiers.

There are a couple of good captaincy picks in this game. AB De Villiers and Quinton De Kock are both due some runs, and they can tear up any bowling attack on their day. Their wicket-keeping adds to their value. Virat Kohli has scored runs but hasn't been able to play explosively in the death overs. He will look to work on that, and he is always a good captaincy option in the IPL.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 40

Virat Kohli scored a fifty in the last game. He'll look to repeat the feat in this game, albeit for a winning cause.

AB De Villiers hasn't faced as many balls as he'd liked to have this season. He will look to play a big knock and get his team higher in the points table.

Quinton De Kock offers a lot of value as an IPL Fantasy option. He takes a lot of catches behind the stumps and has done well with the bat. He'll look to make a big score.

Devdutt Padikkal has started well in most games, but he will look to convert his starts into bigger scores.

Rahul Chahar has picked up plenty of key wickets this season. He'll look to recover from the disappointing game against RR.

Other players

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 41

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 42

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 43

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 41

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 42