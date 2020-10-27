IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 39, SRH vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 47th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 38: KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Glenn Maxwell, and Sunil Narine.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Credits Remaining: 0.5

Despite already having three players in my team, I'll look to make two transfers for this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 27th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 26

1) Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) (10 Credits)- OUT: Maxwell is clearly surplus to requirements in my team. Releasing him frees up an overseas slot and some funds.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits)- IN: Jonny Bairstow has blown hot and cold this season. With his team needing to win in every game, he'll look to be at his best.

2) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- OUT: With KXIP playing their next game only on Matchday 42, I'm transferring Rahul out. I'll certainly be bringing him back for the next game.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)- IN: Shikhar Dhawan hit a minor blip in the last game. However, with DC looking to make a comeback after consecutive losses, expect their star opener to make a big score.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 39- SRH vs DC

Jonny Bairstow (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Rahul Tewatia, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, or Jonny Bairstow.

There are a lot of good captaincy options for this match. I'd ideally have Kagiso Rabada as my vice-captain as he seems to be guaranteeing 50-60 points in every game. Either of the other three players seem to be good options to be the captain of your IPL Fantasy team.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 39

Jonny Bairstow has got out cheaply in the last couple of games. He'll look to play a big knock in this game.

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer for DC in the last game. The skipper will hope to play a match-winning inning sin this game.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form in the second half of IPL 2020. He'll look to score big in this game.

Kagiso Rabada sits comfortably at the top of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2020. He has picked up at least one wicket in every game so far, and on a good bowling surface, he'll look to add to his tally.

T Natarajan has been one of the bright sparks in a rather dull campaign for SRH. He'll look to execute his yorkers properly once more in this game.

Other players

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 41

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 40

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 40

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 41

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 42

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 41